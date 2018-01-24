CFIA issues recall for coconut products over concerns of salmonella
Some of the coconut products recalled by Canada's Food Inspection Agency, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 9:38PM EST
OTTAWA - Canada's Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for several coconut products amid concerns of salmonella contamination.
The agency says the frozen and shredded products were distributed in British Columbia and possibly elsewhere in the country.
The recall applies to Green Field frozen shredded young coconut as well as shredded coconut from the brands Captain's Choice and Coconut Tree.
It affects all products sold up until Jan. 24.
The agency says food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick, and anyone who has purchased these products should throw them out or return them to stores.
Salmonella can cause fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, and the agency says anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their doctor.
