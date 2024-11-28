Carrot recall for E. coli risks updated with additional product, correction: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has published an update to a recent national recall on organic carrot brands over E. coli contamination risks.

Originally published Nov. 18, the recall included organic carrots and baby carrots from the brands Cal-Organic, Bunny-Luv, PC Organics and Compliments Organic. The update issued Wednesday added one additional product, Cal-Organic juicing carrots, and corrected the product name and UPC for Bunny-Luv "fresh organic carrots."

Affected products include those sold between Aug. 14 and Oct. 23, or with best-before dates between Sept. 11 and Nov. 2. A full list of affected products and their respective time frames is included at the bottom of this article.

In addition, a separate recall published Nov. 22 included carrots under the brand 365 Whole Foods Market.

According to the CFIA recall notice, products under the recall may be contaminated with E. coli O121. The agency warns that contaminated food may not be noticeably spoiled, but can still cause serious illness including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and blood in stool.

More severe cases can lead to seizure, stroke, permanent kidney damage and even death, among other symptoms.

Customers are instructed to dispose of any recalled products or return them to the store, but to avoid eating, serving, using, selling or distributing the products. Those who become sick after consuming the products should seek medical attention.

The CFIA notes that the recall was issued as a result of a separate, international recall, and that no illnesses have yet been reported within Canada.

Recalled products list (Date ranges are inclusive):