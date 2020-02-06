TORONTO -- A 30-year-old mechanic in China developed a ‘Popeye’-like bulbous mass on his arm after doctors determined he’d ruptured a tendon while working, according to a new case study.

The man heard a “pop” while he was hammering, which was followed by intense pain, swelling and weakness in that arm, the study states.

He sought medical help and, during his clinical examination, there was a swelling that became more prominent when he managed to flex . The swelling was reminiscent ofthe classic cartoon character “Popeye the Sailor,” who is best known for his strangely shaped armsand love of spinach.

Doctors later determined he had “Popeye’s Sign,” citing the bulbous mass stemming from a tendon rupture of the man’s proximal bicep.

The findings, published in BMJ Case reports on Jan. 20, suggest that ultra-sonographic tests could be a non-expensive, easily accessible diagnostic tool for doctors.

According to the authors, bicep-tendon ruptures are not uncommon, with previous studies finding that approximately one out of 200,000 people experience it. But it occurs more often in men, with three males experiencingitfor every one female.

The authors also noted that a biceps tendon rupture was most common for people in their 60s.

According to the case study, the Chinese man was first asked to rest his arm and was prescribed non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs for the pain. Once doctors gave the OK, he underwent physiotherapy for muscle strengthening and rehabilitation exercises.

The authors noted that treatment typically doesn’t involve surgery. And, after one month of treatment, the man was able to go back to work normally.

With proper treatment and rest, ruptures like this typically end with the majority of patients eventually regaining full function of their arm “without significant restriction,” the case study stated.