Cannabis pet poisonings rose ‘significantly’ in Canada since legalization, here’s what to do if your pet eats marijuana
Reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased "significantly" in North America since 2018, after marijuana was legalized for recreational use in Canada and several U.S. states, according to a 2022 study conducted by researchers at the University of Guelph and data from the Pet Poison Helpline.
University of Guelph researchers surveyed 251 veterinarians in Canada and the United States—191 of whom practiced in Canada—between January and April 2021. According to the survey data, published in PLOS ONE on April 20, 2022, cannabis poisonings were most commonly reported in dogs and most likely to be caused by edibles that pets ate while unattended.
"The legalization of cannabis use in Canada and the U.S. is likely an important factor associated with the increased cannabis toxicosis cases in pets; however, the legal status may also increase reporting," researchers noted in the study abstract.
The study also found most pets recovered completely after cannabis poisoning, however, there were some deaths.
Additionally, a representative from the Pet Poison Helpline—which takes calls from Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean—told CTV News it experienced a 735 per cent increase in calls about marijuana poisonings in pets from 2018 to 2022.
WHAT TO DO IF YOUR PET EATS CANNABIS PRODUCTS
Whether your dog or cat (or in some cases, bird) eats an edible, marijuana flower or inhales excessive amounts of cannabis smoke, it can be dangerous and in some cases, deadly.
VCA Canada Animal Hospitals, which is made up of a network of veterinary hospitals in six provinces across the country, says it's important to determine which kind of marijuana product your pet ingested, because it affects which treatment your pet will need. For example, a dog that eats a brownie made with cannabis will need treatment for both chocolate toxicity as well as cannabis toxicity, while a dog that inhales marijuana smoke may need respiratory treatment.
While cannabis products are generally "considered to have a high margin of safety for [most] people" according to VCA Canada, even a small amount of marijuana can negatively affect your pet.
As noted by the University of Guelph's study, it's likely your pet will recover from poisoning if they eat cannabis products, however, it is possible for marijuana to kill your pet. VCA Canada says it depends on several factors, such as the age, health and body size of your pet. Additionally, edibles with high concentrations of THC have been reported to kill pets after they ate them. VCA Canada says reports of pets dying from marijuana poisoning were rare until the development of medical-grade cannabis products.
If you want to know how to tell if your pet has eaten cannabis products, the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association says to watch for these signs:
- Sleepiness
- Depression
- Wobbling, pacing and agitation
- Sound or light sensitivity
- Inappropriate urination
- Dilated pupils
- Vomiting
- Bloodshot eyes
- Salivation
- Fast or slow heart rates
- Low body temperature
- Vocalization
It’s also important for pet owners to tell their veterinarian exactly what their pet ingested in order to get a proper diagnosis. There are tests to find out how much THC is in your pet's system, however they take time and are impractical, according to VCA Canada.
Your veterinarian may make your pet vomit to get the cannabis out of their system, assuming it was discovered soon enough after your pet ate it, however, this may not work. VCA Canada says in some cases the toxin may already be in your pet's system, and cannabis has "an anti-emetic effect that inhibits vomiting." Vets may also decide to pump your pet's stomach or give them activated charcoal to treat the poisoning.
If vomiting doesn't work or is not a viable option, VCA Canada says veterinarians will provide supportive care until the effects of the cannabis wear off. This may include medication or intravenous fluids to help prevent dehydration, support blood pressure, and maintain organ function. Vets may also use anti-anxiety medication or gastrointestinal treatments to minimize your pet’s discomfort.
"To prevent self-trauma while your pet is disoriented and uncoordinated, confinement in a safe, comfortable space is helpful. Noise should be kept to a minimum to decrease sensory stimulation," VCA Canada said in a post on its website. "If cannabis is ingested with toxic or problematic substances, such as xylitol, chocolate, raisins, or foods containing a lot of fat, supportive care or additional treatments may be required to treat conditions associated with the ingestion of those substances."
VCA Canada adds you can prevent pet poisonings by keeping marijuana products in places your pet cannot reach them. If you smoke marijuana, keep your pets in a separate, well-ventilated room away from smoke. VCA Canada says pets will be tempted to eat cannabis or other things that are toxic to them if they can get to it.
If you think your pet may have eaten cannabis products take them to a veterinarian or an emergency veterinary hospital right away.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
PM Trudeau will attend King Charles' coronation, PMO confirms
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among the foreign heads of state and dignitaries attending King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
Cannabis pet poisonings rose ‘significantly’ in Canada since legalization, here’s what to do if your pet eats marijuana
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
Canada, U.S. to share more data in fight against cross-border gun smuggling, opioids
Canada and the United States have agreed to share more information about the smuggling of guns and drugs across their shared border.
Window to safely airlift people from Sudan closing quickly, Canadian officials say
The commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command says the window is closing quickly to safely airlift people out of Sudan amid fighting between the country's military and paramilitary forces.
How much does the monarchy cost Canadian taxpayers?
While Canada might not pay money directly to the monarchy, the country's ties to the House of Windsor could cost taxpayers more than $58.7 million per year.
Canada
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
'Uncertainty and anxiety': PSAC strike impacts citizenship oaths, visa renewals and planned trips
Many who need to renew their passports and visas or even take their citizenship oaths have been waiting in limbo amid a 10-day strike by members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
-
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
-
What does it cost Canadian taxpayers to be part of the monarchy?
While Canada might not pay money directly to the monarchy, the country's ties to the House of Windsor could cost taxpayers more than $58.7 million per year.
-
Surrey mayor slams 'extraordinarily disrespectful' communication from province, vows to keep RCMP
Ninety minutes after Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announced the province's recommendation that Surrey continue transitioning to a municipal police force and said he hoped the decision would end uncertainty, Mayor Brenda Locke dashed that hope.
-
After economy posts strong start to 2023, new data suggests slowdown has begun
The Canadian economy's strong bounce back at the start of the year appears to have been short-lived, as new data suggests growth is on a downward trajectory.
World
-
UN urges Afghanistan's Taliban to reverse bans on women
The UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday calling on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to swiftly reverse their increasingly harsh restrictions on women and girls, which range from severely restricting education to banning women from most jobs, public spaces and gyms.
-
Heavy clashes rock Sudan's capital despite truce extension
Heavy explosions and gunfire rocked Sudan's capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman early Friday, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.
-
Containers secured to shore after Wisconsin train derailment
Crews have secured two container cars that floated away in the Mississippi River after a freight train derailed in southwestern Wisconsin, officials said Friday.
-
California landslide halts rail service, homes evacuated
A landslide in Southern California has closed a historic cultural centre, shut down rail service in the area and forced the evacuation of nearby residences, officials said.
-
Army sends investigators after fatal Alaska helicopter crash
Military investigators were making their way to Alaska's interior on Friday, one day after a midair collision between two helicopters killed three soldiers and injured a fourth.
-
Largest powwow in North America draws Indigenous dancers to New Mexico
Tens of thousands of people gathered in New Mexico on Friday for what organizers bill as the largest powwow in North America.
Politics
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
Minister says online streaming rules will be platform-focused, CRTC has 'no intention' to regulate creators
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is promising now that Bill C-11 has passed, that his coming policy direction to the regulator in charge of implementing the new rules will 'be even more clear' that the contentious Online Streaming Act is 'only about the platforms.' This comes as the CTRC says it has 'no intention to regulate creators.'
-
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO says she resigned after pushback on donation audit
The former CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation told a parliamentary committee Friday that she resigned from that position earlier this month because of a breakdown in trust on the organization's board of directors.
Health
-
Cannabis pet poisonings rose ‘significantly’ in Canada since legalization, here’s what to do if your pet eats marijuana
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
-
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
-
Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
Sci-Tech
-
Robots run the show as Swiss radio station tests AI voices for a day
Three months in the making, the French-language station Couleur 3 in Switzerland is touting a one-day experiment using cloned voices of five real, human presenters.
-
Largest-ever federal university grant awarded for AI and robotics research, as part of $1.4B fund
The Canadian government has unveiled which universities will be receiving a portion of $1.4 billion in research funding, with the single largest sum going to the University of Toronto for its work on artificial intelligence.
-
Twitter's former CEO has a new app that looks a lot like Twitter
The buzzy new social media app of the moment looks so much like Twitter it's almost hard to distinguish the two. The profiles, timelines and colours are nearly identical. Even the creator is the same. But under the hood, Bluesky, developed by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, is vastly different.
Entertainment
-
'Our duty to stay': New documentary chronicles first days of Russia-Ukraine war
A new documentary about the first days of the Russian invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine is premiering in Canada at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto.
-
James Corden addresses divided America in final 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' 'The Late Late Show' to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.
-
Andy Warhol portrait of O.J. Simpson goes on auction block
It was 1977, and Andy Warhol was at work on his 'Athletes' series, portraits of top sports personalities who, he felt, were gaining cultural prominence just like 'the movie stars of yesterday.' One of them was then the star running back of the Buffalo Bills: O.J. Simpson.
Business
-
Imperial Oil reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
Imperial Oil Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend as it reported it earned $1.25 billion in its first quarter, up from $1.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts at end of bumpy week
Wall Street is drifting higher Friday, as the market winds down a week of sharp swerves with another batch of corporate profit reports that mostly topped expectations.
-
U.S. Fed faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank failure
The U.S. Federal Reserve blamed last month's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on poor management, watered-down regulations and lax oversight by its own staffers, and said the industry needs stricter policing on multiple fronts to prevent future bank failures.
Lifestyle
-
'Gold obviously': Toronto milliner heads to U.K. with his hats for coronation parties
Some Canadians heading to London for coronation festivities have enlisted a key expert to ensure they look their royal best: a master milliner.
-
Brazilian dictionary adds Pele as adjective, synonym of best
A Brazilian dictionary has added 'Pele' as an adjective to use when describing someone who is 'exceptional, incomparable, unique.'
-
Queen's coronation recalled as U.K. prepares to crown her son
With Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, set to be crowned on May 6, people are recalling his mother's coronation 70 years ago, which was the last time the British public witnessed the ritual.
Sports
-
Brittney Griner gets emotional discussing Russian detainment
Brittney Griner held her first news conference Thursday following a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges.
-
CFL fines teams for exceeding 2022 salary cap
The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts were among four teams that exceeded the CFL's salary cap last season, the league announced Friday.
-
Durant signs lifetime deal with Nike, joining Jordan, LeBron
Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime contract, making him just the third NBA player to receive such a deal, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
Autos
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.