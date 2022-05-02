Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study. The projected cancer rates for 2022 expect lung cancer to account for nearly a quarter of all cancer deaths.
The study, published on Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), estimates that 233,900 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in Canada this year, up from an estimated 229,200 cases in 2021. An estimated 85,100 deaths are projected for 2022, up from 84,600 last year.
“The impact of cancer on the Canadian population and health care systems is substantial. Cancer is the leading cause of death in Canada,” the authors wrote in the study, which was developed by the Canadian Cancer Statistics Advisory Committee and conducted in collaboration with the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada.
“With an aging and growing population, the number of new cancer cases and deaths in Canada is also increasing. In addition to its impact on health, cancer is costly. The economic burden of cancer care in Canada rose from $2.9 billion in 2005 to $7.5 billion in 2012, annually.”
The authors noted that the potential impact of COVID-19 on cancer incidences and mortality were not included in the study’s projections. Earlier this year, an Ontario report found a 34 per cent drop in people being diagnosed with cancer in the province in 2020 during the first waves of the pandemic, likely due to an overwhelmed health-care system and fewer visits to the doctor. The sharp decline has raised concerns over the consequence of detecting cancers at later stages.
In the latest study, an estimated 24.3 per cent of cancer deaths are expected to be attributed to lung cancer, while colorectal cancer is expected to account for 11 per cent, researchers said. Pancreatic cancer is projected to make up 6.7 per cent of deaths, while breast cancers are estimated to account for 6.5 per cent of deaths.
“The projected high burden of lung cancer indicates a need for increased tobacco control and improvements in early detection and treatment,” the paper said, noting that smoking rates were higher especially among individuals with lower income, those living in rural areas, and First Nations, Inuit and Metis people.
“Success in breast and colorectal cancer screening and treatment likely account for the continued decline in their burden. The limited progress in early detection and new treatments for pancreatic cancer explains why it is expected to be the third leading cause of cancer death in Canada.”
Researchers made projections for 22 types of cancers, broken down by sex and geography, and found that four leading types of cancers will account for 46 per cent – nearly half – of all new cancer diagnoses this year: 30,000 cases of lung cancer, followed by 28,900 cases of breast cancer, 24,600 cases of prostate and 24,300 cases of colorectal cancer.
Eastern provinces are generally projected to have a higher rate of incidence and mortality than western provinces, according to the study.
Among men, one in five diagnoses will be for prostate cancer, followed by lung cancer. Among women, breast cancer accounts for one in four diagnoses, also ahead of lung cancer at 13 per cent of cases.
An estimated 43 per cent of Canadians will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in their lifetime, according to the 2021 Canadian Cancer Statistics report, killing more Canadians than any other source. After adjusting to standardize the age groups, males were estimated to have a 34 per cent higher mortality rate than females.
Despite these numbers, however, the prognosis for many forms of cancer has improved significantly over the last 30 years.
"Cancer control efforts are having an impact on cancer in Canada," said co-author Dr. Darren Brenner, an epidemiologist at the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine, in a statement.
"The overall age-standardized rates of new cases and deaths continue to decline, in large part because of efforts in cancer prevention, screening, early detection and treatment. There has also been an overall increase in survival among people in Canada diagnosed with cancer, which is good news."
The study is based on data from the National Cancer Incidence Reporting System from 1984 to 1991 and the Canadian Cancer Registry from between 1992 and 2018 for new incidences. The Canadian Vital Statistics’ Death Database was used for mortality data from 1984 to 2019.
The authors said while the most recent and complete data available was used for their analyses, the complexities around registration and verification of cancer means that there is a considerable lag in data collection.
“We anticipate that measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 have affected many cancer-control activities in Canada. Interruptions in screening programs and diagnostic pathways may have led to a reduction in diagnoses and may result in a shift in some cancers to more advanced stages,” the authors wrote, adding that they expected the pandemic disruption would eventually balance out over the long term.
“We hypothesize that the shift to later-diagnosed cancers and any pandemic-related delays in treatment will affect mortality and survival.”
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Who's in, who's out and who else may enter Conservative party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
Six verified candidates vying to lead the Conservative Party of Canada
The Conservative party has confirmed that six candidates have been verified as leadership contenders after passing the final hurdles to getting their names on the ballot.
B.C. property owners face $52K in real estate fees even though sale never happened
A Metro Vancouver couple is left facing tens of thousands of dollars in real estate commission fees, even though the sale of their properties never actually went through.
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
Vegetarian versus meat-eating children: Study finds similar growth, nutrition
Children who eat a vegetarian diet have similar measures of growth and nutrition compared to those who eat meat, according to a new Canadian study.
India and Pakistan heat wave is 'testing the limits of human survivability,' expert says
Temperatures in parts of India and Pakistan have reached record levels, putting the lives of millions at risk as the effects of the climate crisis are felt across the subcontinent.
Australian man admits pushing gay American off a cliff in 1988
An Australian man told police he killed American mathematician Scott Johnson in 1988 by pushing the 27-year-old off a Sydney cliff in what prosecutors describe as a gay hate crime, a court heard on Monday.
Canada
-
Cadet killed in Kingston vehicle incident fondly remembered as 'class clown'
One of four officer cadets who died when their vehicle plunged into water is being remembered as an outgoing athlete who was proud of the hard work he put in at Canada's Royal Military College.
-
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
-
CAF must better cater to troops with exceptional family needs: watchdog
Canada's military watchdog is calling on the Armed Forces to better accommodate troops with disabled children and other exceptional family circumstances, warning some are being forced to choose between their loved ones and their careers.
-
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach has shot at new milestone
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' super-champ Mattea Roach stands to hit another milestone if she extends her win streak in tonight's episode.
-
Ontario reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in a month
Ontario health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since the beginning of April.
-
Indigenous-led stewardship could help Canada tackle wildfire seasons, B.C. research suggests
With a new wildfire season starting in the province, a recent study from the University of British Columbia is recommending removing barriers so Indigenous burning practices can be used to help control blazes.
World
-
Muslims mark Eid al-Fitr holiday with joy, worry
This year, Muslims around the world are observing Eid al-Fitr -- typically marked with communal prayers, celebratory gatherings around festive meals and new clothes -- in the shadow of a surge in global food prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.
-
Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official
Authorities issued an arrest warrant Monday for a corrections official who they say helped an inmate arrested on a murder charge escape from an Alabama jail even as they searched for the pair.
-
Building in Nigeria's commercial hub collapses; 5 dead
A three-storey residential building has collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, killing at least five people with many feared trapped, emergency response services said Monday.
-
Tennessee pauses executions, will review lethal injections
Gov. Bill Lee paused executions in Tennessee for the rest of the year on Monday to enable a review of its lethal injection procedures after a testing oversight forced the state to call off the execution of Oscar Smith an hour before he was to die.
-
Armenia detains 180 protesters calling on Pashinyan to quit
Police in Armenia's capital on Monday detained 180 anti-government demonstrators that were blocking streets to protest against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
-
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Politics
-
Six verified candidates vying to lead the Conservative Party of Canada
The Conservative party has confirmed that six candidates have been verified as leadership contenders after passing the final hurdles to getting their names on the ballot.
-
New legal restrictions needed on police use of facial recognition: privacy watchdogs
Canada's privacy commissioners say it should be illegal for police to use facial recognition technology to monitor people involved in peaceful protest.
-
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
Health
-
Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
-
Vegetarian versus meat-eating children: Study finds similar growth, nutrition
Children who eat a vegetarian diet have similar measures of growth and nutrition compared to those who eat meat, according to a new Canadian study.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Sci-Tech
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
-
Russians plunder US$5M farm vehicles from Ukraine -- to find they've been remotely disabled
Russian troops in the occupied city of Melitopol have stolen all the equipment from a farm equipment dealership. But after a journey of more than 1,100 kilometres , the thieves were unable to use any of the equipment -- because it had been locked remotely.
-
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell gets banned from Twitter, again
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform.
Entertainment
-
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach has shot at new milestone
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' super-champ Mattea Roach stands to hit another milestone if she extends her win streak in tonight's episode.
-
Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'
Netflix Inc said on Sunday it has decided to drop works on Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex's animated family series 'Pearl' as the streaming platform cuts its animated content.
-
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
-
'It won't change overnight:' Workers push back as return-to-office plans roll out
As pandemic restrictions are lifted and case numbers ease, some companies want workers back in the office five days a week. On the other side of the spectrum, others are vacating pricey leases in prime downtown areas and asking employees to work remotely for good.
-
Poland urges EU unity to slap sanctions on Russian energy
Poland urged its European Union partners on Monday to unite and impose sweeping sanctions on Russia's oil and natural gas sectors over the war in Ukraine, and not to cave in to pressure to pay for their gas in Russian rubles.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Pattie Lovett-Reid: Why is real estate so expensive in Canada?
Housing prices in Canada are still incredibly high and here is why – we are still dealing with a supply shortage in desirable locations, higher immigration levels have put pressure on demand, along with the strong desire for urban lifestyle living, especially in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, writes contributor Pattie Lovett-Reid.
Lifestyle
-
New Met exhibit examines American fashion, frame by frame
Some big-name directors are putting their stamp on the Met's spring Costume Institute exhibit that will be launched with at the Met Gala and opening to the public on May 7. Guests at the gala, which raises millions for the self-funding institute and has become a major fashion and pop culture spectacle, will be among the first to see the displays.
-
'It's gonna be May' meme turns 10 years old
The iconic Justin Timberlake 'It's gonna be May' meme, a play on the singer's pronunciation in the 'N Sync song 'It's Gonna Be Me,' has officially been around for a decade.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
What it takes for NHL playoff contenders to win Stanley Cup
The path to the Stanley Cup is rarely a straight line. Sometimes it's the direction a puck takes when it banks off the post and in -- or out.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez ousted in doubles competition at Madrid
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Czech partner Katerina Siniakova have been eliminated in the second round of women's doubles competition at the Madrid Open following a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Slovakia's Tereza Mihalikova and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri.
-
Guy Lafleur lies in state as Montreal Canadiens fans pay respects
Habs fans are saying their final goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend lies in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
Autos
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.
-
Romain Grosjean enrages Graham Rahal with aggressive late-race contact
The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean, and if Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar's darling.
-
Dubai delivery drivers walk off job in rare protest over pay
Food-delivery drivers protesting wage cuts and gruelling working conditions went on an extremely rare strike in Dubai over the weekend -- a mass walkout that paralyzed one of the country's main delivery apps and revived concerns about labour conditions in the emirate.