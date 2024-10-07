Health

    • Canadian scurvy case prompts advisory to doctors: It's still out there

    Doctors are being advised to watch out for cases of scurvy, such as in patients with abnormal bleeding. (Pexels) Doctors are being advised to watch out for cases of scurvy, such as in patients with abnormal bleeding. (Pexels)
    A recent case of scurvy in Canada serves as a reminder to doctors to consider the diagnosis.

    The study published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) outlines the case of a 65-year-old woman who was treated at an emergency department after experiencing "progressive leg weakness and poor mobility" over eight days.

    She was diagnosed with scurvy, a disease caused by an extreme deficiency in vitamin C, according to researchers. Vitamin C plays an essential role in many metabolic processes and wound healing.

    It was diagnosed after considering her medical and social history, the study said. She had a history of hypertension, dyslipidemia, hypothyroidism, anxiety and depression. In addition, she said she smoked half a pack of cigarettes per day.

    Moreover, she had "substantial limitations" to her daily activities, such as grocery shopping and preparing meals, for several years due to muscle pain that made walking difficult, read the study. She also reported little social or family support, which resulted in a poor diet consisting mostly of canned soup and fish, and lacking in vitamins.

    The study cited data that suggested vitamin C deficiency was more common in people with low socioeconomic status.

    Although scurvy is often "asymptomatic" and rarely requires serious care, the authors of the report say doctors should still consider the diagnosis, particularly in patients with abnormal bleeding, as well as fatigue, edema or shortness of breath. Moreover, doctors should consider patients at increased risk for vitamin C deficiency, including pediatric patients, smokers or those who have a substance use disorder, malabsorption syndrome or restrictive eating pattern, such as those with austism spectrum disorder or tea and toast diet.

