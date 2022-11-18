Canadian Paediatric Society urges families to get flu vaccine for entire household
Families should ensure everyone in their household gets vaccinated against the flu, a pediatrician group urged Friday as a triple-whammy of respiratory viruses continued to slam children's hospitals.
The Canadian Paediatric Society said the advice was even more urgent for families with young kids, as influenza is spreading rapidly, along with surges of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Children under the age of five and those with chronic health conditions are more likely to need hospitalization if they catch the flu, the organization said.
Dr. Kevin Chan, chair of CPS's acute care committee, says parents and caregivers should turn to their family doctor or local public health unit to find out where they can book their age-appropriate shots.
"I would encourage families to get the flu vaccine as quickly as possible," Chan said.
Earlier this week, public health officials reported the start of a flu epidemic, with levels of influenza higher than in previous years.
With COVID-19 in the mix, parents of little kids may be faced with a decision on which vaccines to prioritize, Chan acknowledged.
Federal data shows 7.3 per cent of children four and under have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and only 2.4 per cent of children in that age group have their primary series completed.
While adults and kids aged five or older can get the COVID-19 and flu shots at the same time, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends that for kids aged six months to five years old, the COVID-19 vaccine should be spaced out from other vaccines by two weeks. This recommendation is "out of an abundance of caution to track side effects more easily," per the Hamilton Health Sciences website.
Chan said for those cases, at this time the flu shot should be the priority.
"I would actually encourage getting the influenza A vaccine a little bit sooner than the COVID vaccine at this stage," he said. "Because it is clear that the influenza A viral numbers are extremely high right now."
If more kids get their shots, he said, it could help to reduce the number of children in pediatric hospitals across the country.
"It would make a major difference in reducing the risk for your child getting sick," he said.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said at a news conference Friday that increased viral transmission in the pediatric age group can be passed on to seniors and those who are most vulnerable.
"That could well be coming next, and we need to protect our seniors, our long-term care facilities who have of course been through a really difficult, time in the last two to three years," she said.
The Canadian Paediatric Society and National Advisory Committee recommend that all children six months and older receive an annual influenza vaccine.
Tam noted that flu shot uptake is generally highest among seniors and those with underlying medical conditions.
"So there's always room to increase vaccine uptake in the very young," she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian Paediatric Society urges families to get flu vaccine for entire household
Families should ensure everyone in their household gets vaccinated against the flu, a pediatrician group urged Friday as a triple-whammy of respiratory viruses continued to slam children's hospitals.
How Ticketmaster crashed and why it got U.S. lawmakers' attention
The public sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's newest tour was cancelled by Ticketmaster on Thursday following a frenzied few days that highlighted both Swift's enormous fan base and the shortcomings of the music industry's preeminent ticketing system.
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western N.Y.
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 1.6 metres in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'Today' show anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
Al Roker is recovering after he was hospitalized last week for blood clots, the NBC "Today" show weather anchor said Friday.
Cineplex Canada offers free, kid-friendly movie day this weekend
If you are planning to buy a ticket to watch a movie on weekend, pause, because Cineplex Canada is offering a free movie day across the country on Saturday.
Two Quebec men in court for allegedly hunting wild boars, elk at Parc Omega
Two Quebec men appeared in a Gatineau, Que., courtroom Friday on charges that they broke into a safari animal park and killed three wild boar and one elk.
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
How did Donald Trump's oldest sons -- entrusted to run his company when he became president -- react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks? They gave him a raise, according to testimony Friday.
Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, likely asleep: coroner
Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep, a county coroner told a cable news channel.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts. Watch W5's ‘Raiders & The Lost Art’ Saturday at 7pm.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
Toronto
-
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
-
Teen suspect sought after shooting outside Brampton high school
An 18-year-old student is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting outside a high school in Brampton.
-
New Whitby, Ont. spa provides update on its pools after staph contamination
As of Friday, the spa revealed the pools will stay closed until at least next Friday so they can continue to fulfill its audit's promises.
Ottawa
-
Off-duty Ottawa police officer killed in crash in Perth, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle on Hwy. 7, east of Drummond Street East, at approximately 3:45 a.m. Friday.
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Here is when Ottawa will receive 5-10 cm of snow this weekend
Environment Canada says periods of lake effect snow off Lake Ontario will bring 5 to 10 cm of snow to Ottawa on Saturday.
-
Canada importing 1M bottles of children's medication by next week
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
Barrie
-
Snow squall alerts issued for Central Ontario with up to 80 cm to blanket areas
Environment Canada has issued three snow squall alerts for Central Ontario Friday and into the weekend.
-
Man faces manslaughter charge after ping pong game turns deadly
The trial of a 30-year-old man charged with his uncle's death inside a Town of Mono mansion three years ago is underway.
-
Hospitals sound the alarm amid 'unprecedented surge' in child cases of RSV
Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital released a letter to the community noting the "unprecedented surge in pediatric cases of respiratory illnesses."
Kitchener
-
'There was no other option': Brantford mom drives to New York state for children's medicine
When three of Patricia Farfan’s four children were running a fever, including her three-and-a-half-year-old twin boys, she said the small supply of year-old medication she had in the cupboard quickly ran out.
-
Father calls for safety measures after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
The shocking Nov. 1 incident was captured on video – and CTV News has learned it’s not the first time something similar has happened with the same bus company.
-
Perth County OPP ask motorists to stay off highways Friday night
Amid flurries and worsening driving conditions, the Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking motorists to stay off the highways through the night.
London
-
Sentencing hearing for impaired driver who killed 8-year-old girl
It was an emotional day in a London courtroom as the family of eight-year-old Nihal Toor, who was killed by an impaired driver in 2020, described how their lives have been tragically altered forever.
-
'My dad was a very loving person': Those close to man who died inside EMDC mourn his death, look for answers
Outside his family home in the town of Norwich, Ont., Jamie Briggs’ daughter, Kayla, received a comforting hug from her cousin as family gathers to support her and Jamie’s grieving mother and father. After learning of his death inside the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre, those close to Jamie Briggs are reeling and are looking for answers.
-
Bronze vases, plaques stolen from St. Peter’s Cemetery
The London Catholic Diocese called the theft of valuable and sentimental bronze vases from one of its cemeteries a violation of sacred space. On Friday morning, staff at St. Peter’s Cemetery discovered a total of 42 bronze vases and a number of plaques had been forcibly removed and stolen from niches in columbarium's overnight.
Windsor
-
Disappointment after another delay in custody battle for Windsor dog
Greg Marentette took another day off from work to be in court Friday morning only to discover it was for naught.
-
'Sad milestone': COVID-19 death toll reaches 700 in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a grim milestone for the region.
-
Windsor gearing up to watch FIFA World Cup
Watching the FIFA World Cup is a signature event in Windsor regardless of what teams are playing.
Montreal
-
'Hanging by a thread': Montreal's pediatric hospital crisis worsens, teens sent to adult ICUs, surgeries postponed
The crisis at Montreal's pediatric institutions has become so dire that hospitals and the Quebec government are grabbing hold of any idea that may help prevent the system from breaking down since circumstances are only expected to get worse.
-
Quebec college lockdown ends, police find no evidence of 'criminal act'
A lockdown at a Quebec College ended Friday evening after police were called to investigate a report of a 'potential active shooter.' Students and staff at the Collège Lionel-Groulx in Sainte-Therese, Que., were told earlier in the afternoon to lock themselves inside as police descended on the school in the off-island suburb northwest of Montreal.
-
Residents of Montreal care home where abuse occurred now in 'good hands': CIUSSS
Residents of Les Floralies, a Montreal private seniors' care home where abuse and neglect took place, are now in 'good hands,' but much work remains to be done.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in N.S. last month those of missing man; death investigated as homicide
Human remains found in Springfield, N.S., last month are those of a man reported missing in August -- and now the case is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Halifax proposed as new home for NATO's North American innovation hub: minister
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Friday a proposal to establish an innovation hub in Halifax for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
-
Change of plans: Sydney parade route will include Whitney Pier
The tradition of the Santa Claus Parade coming down Whitney Pier’s main drag has divided people for days now.
Winnipeg
-
Flu and respiratory illnesses cause high absentee rates at schools and daycares
Sky-high daycare absences are the new reality for centres feeling the flu's impact.
-
'It hits the bottom line': Winnipeg restaurants looking at charging fee for no-shows
After two holiday seasons of limited capacities and other restrictions, Winnipeg restaurants are looking forward to the Christmas rush. But a new problem is surfacing for some dining rooms –-- no-shows and cancellations.
-
Zoo wolf dies from cancer
The Assiniboine Park Zoo’s only female grey wolf has passed away after an extended battle with cancer.
Calgary
-
'We need to find this person': Family pleads for answers in Calgary woman's hit-and-run death
An unexpected tragedy has left a Calgary family in disbelief and pain as they continue to search for answers into the hit-and run-death of Aloka Akot.
-
'Even more volume': overwhelmed health care workers warn of worsening flu season
Alberta's health care professionals are urging residents to protect themselves after an-especially nasty start to the flu season.
-
Alberta government says Deerfoot Trail improvements are in the works
Work is on the way to help relieve congestion on Calgary's busiest route as the province says it is "targeting key bottlenecks" in its new expansion.
Edmonton
-
Smith fails to back up Indigenous heritage claims after report finds no proof
There was an eruption of laughter amongst First Nations people Friday at an Edmonton hotel when a panel of Chiefs was asked about Alberta's premier claiming to have Indigenous heritage.
-
'Warped stance on COVID': Fired Alberta Health Services board member calls out Smith
A health system leader fired by Premier Danielle Smith has fired back in an open letter, saying her abusive, divisive attacks, blended with “warped” anti-science beliefs, make her a poor excuse for a leader and one literally putting Albertans in harm's way.
-
Man charged in Tuesday afternoon attempted kidnapping
A 39-year-old man has been arrested for what police say was a "brazen attempted kidnapping" in downtown Edmonton earlier this week.
Vancouver
-
Mother of sick 2-year-old leaves Burnaby ER after waiting 6 hours to see doctor
At 4 a.m., with her 2-year-old begging to leave and hearing little communication from staff at Burnaby Hospital, Rachel Thexton decided her daughter’s health would be in better hands at home.
-
Hastings Street tent encampment makes bus driver's job 'very difficult': union
The bus drivers' union is raising safety concerns for its members, saying the tent encampment on Hastings Street in Vancouver is making the job “very difficult."
-
Merritt, B.C., ranchers still recovering from triple natural disaster
A Merritt rancher and her neighbours have faced three natural disasters in a little over a year.
Politics
-
Trudeau, top PMO staff and ministers to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry next week
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet will be taking the stand. Ahead of this last phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
-
'No idea too crazy': Cabinet given suite of options before invoking Emergencies Act
Cabinet ministers did not exhaust every option they had to resolve the protests blockading Ottawa streets and border crossings across the country last winter before turning to the Emergencies Act, a federal inquiry heard Friday.
-
Halifax proposed as new home for NATO's North American innovation hub: minister
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Friday a proposal to establish an innovation hub in Halifax for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Health
-
Canadian Paediatric Society urges families to get flu vaccine for entire household
Families should ensure everyone in their household gets vaccinated against the flu, a pediatrician group urged Friday as a triple-whammy of respiratory viruses continued to slam children's hospitals.
-
Report uncovers signs of violence, negligence at two Montreal long-term care homes
A government-commissioned report into the conditions at two privately owned long-term care homes in Montreal has revealed widespread mistreatment of residents at both facilities. Les Residences Floralies locations in the Lachine and LaSalle boroughs were put under trusteeship on Sept. 1 amid allegations of poor care.
-
Health-care workers logged more hours of overtime in 2021 than in a decade: report
Last year, health-care workers logged more hours in overtime than they had in a decade, according to a new report detailing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on Canadian health-care workers.
Sci-Tech
-
Rogers, Shaw merger will hurt low-income Canadians the most, tribunal hears
An economics professor says the big winners of Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. would be the telecoms' families and that low-income Canadians would be hit the hardest.
-
India's first private rocket Vikram-S is launched into space
Indian startup Skyroot Aerospace launched the country's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, into space on Friday with support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
-
Meteor's brilliant flash over Calgary caught on camera
A Calgary family's backyard camera caught a spectacular sight early Thursday morning.
Entertainment
-
'Today' show anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
Al Roker is recovering after he was hospitalized last week for blood clots, the NBC "Today" show weather anchor said Friday.
-
Jurors at rape trial of 'That '70s Show' star deadlocked
Jurors at the rape trial of 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson said Friday that they are deadlocked, but a judge told them they have not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial.
-
How Ticketmaster crashed and why it got U.S. lawmakers' attention
The public sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's newest tour was cancelled by Ticketmaster on Thursday following a frenzied few days that highlighted both Swift's enormous fan base and the shortcomings of the music industry's preeminent ticketing system.
Business
-
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
How did Donald Trump's oldest sons -- entrusted to run his company when he became president -- react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks? They gave him a raise, according to testimony Friday.
-
How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations
World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.
-
Canadians have lost more than $131 billion investing in cannabis companies: firm
Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.
Lifestyle
-
Parents are buying fewer baby clothes, a sign of deep financial distress
Customers are pulling back on spending at Gap and Old Navy — particularly in the baby clothing category that shows just how much families are feeling inflation's pinch.
-
Soap-making siblings overcoming disability by creating meaningful employment
Simon Vanderloo and his older sister, Caroline Short, have turned their soap-making hobby into a business that's pushing boundaries and breaking down stereotypes.
-
B.C. pilot delivers pizzas by plane at Burning Man
A Vancouver Island man became a festival legend after he delivered a stack of pizzas to festivalgoers attending Burning Man in Nevada's Black Rock Desert this summer.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada's incoming board to be selected by committee, not a wider vote
Hockey Canada's independent nomination committee will select eight directors and a new board chair from more than 550 applicants instead of putting candidates up for a wider vote, according to a letter sent to provincial and territorial members.
-
Formula One to launch new racing series for women
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidized by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.
-
Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview
The Premier League club's legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners.
Autos
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.
-
Canada electric-vehicle sales falling behind rest of the world
Electric-vehicle sales in Canada grew by more than one third in the first half of this year but they are not keeping pace with the rest of the world.
-
Formula One to launch new racing series for women
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidized by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.