Canadian Medical Association resigns from world body amid plagiarism accusations
Israeli Medical Association president Dr. Leonid Eidelman poses for a photo after an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, June 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 5:14PM EDT
REYKJAVIK, Iceland - The Canadian Medical Association says it has resigned from the World Medical Association, accusing the international group's incoming president of plagiarizing his inaugural speech.
In a statement released on Saturday, the CMA says it discovered that part of Dr. Leonid Eidelman's speech was taken from a former CMA president's speech in 2014.
Current CMA president Gigi Osler says she and the Canadian delegation were at the WMA annual general assembly that took place this week in Iceland when they identified similarities in the two speeches.
She says they pulled their membership after their motion requesting Eidelman to resign was denied.
A spokesman for WMA wrote in an email that Eidelman was not aware his speech was plagiarized because he used speech writers.
Nigel Duncan says Eidelman apologized at the general assembly, and acknowledges that part of his speech was taken from former CMA president Dr. Chris Simpson.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Congo's conflict makes fighting Ebola, sexual violence risky
- Toronto hospital offers same-day hip replacement surgery
- Ottawa sees alarming increase in ticks as Lyme disease cases rise across Canada
- Various Sobeys vegetable products recalled due to risk of Listeria contamination
- Mom warns of cute caterpillar dangers after son’s severe allergic reaction