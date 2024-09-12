Canadian health regulators ban this common food additive. Here's what you need to know

Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline
Air Canada says some operations will start to be affected today as time is running out before a potential shutdown because of a labour dispute with its pilots
In a move to safeguard public heath, Health Canada says it has officially banned the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) as a food additive.
The decision follows growing concerns of health risks associated with the additive, which was previously permitted in limited quantities.
Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) ban of BVO on August 2, Health Canada’s ban came into effect at the end of last month. The ban could impact a range of food and beverage products currently on our shelves.
Here’s what you need to know:
Brominated vegetable oil is a chemical compound used primarily as an emulsifier in certain beverages.
Emulsifiers help ingredients that do not naturally mix, such as water and oil, stay blended together. In the case of BVO, it is effective in soft drinks, especially those with citrus flavours, and sports beverages to prevent flavouring oils from separating and floating to the top.
BVO is a vegetable oil that is treated with bromine – a chemical element found naturally in the Earth’s crust and in seawater.
The proposal to ban BVO as a food additive was initiated by Health Canada in May, following a review of its safety profile. The decision was formalized in last month, when the department officially removed BVO from its list of permitted food additives.
The key concern with BVO lies in its potential health risks when consumed in large quantities.
According to Health Canada, previous laboratory studies have reported adverse effects on certain organs like the liver, heart or thyroid of animals given BVO orally. The department explained that these effects were seen at much higher doses than humans would get from beverages containing BVO as a food additive.
A 2022 study published by the U.S. FDA and National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported similar findings in rats fed BVO in their diet, this time at lower doses, compared to previous studies.
Citing the study in an updated analysis, the Canadian health agency said that because an acceptable daily intake (ADI) for BVO could not be established based on available safety data, and given previous laboratory studies confirming health risks at higher and lower doses, BVO would be banned as a food additive.
Health Canada added that its analysis of the studies “did not identify an immediate health concern with the currently-permitted use of BVO.”
Health Canada’s decision aligns with a global trend of reducing or eliminating BVO. Several countries, including Australia, New Zealand and the U.K., have already banned its use.
BVO has historically been used in several popular beverages, particularly to stabilize citrus-flavoured drinks. The products most affected will be soft and energy drinks.
In an written statement to CTVNews.ca Friday, PepsiCo, the producer of drinks like Mountain Dew, Gatorade and Naked Juice, said the company does not produce or distribute any products with BVO. Gatorade's brand website echoes this claim.
Coca-Cola, the producer of Fanta, Fresca and Diet Coke, among other popular brands, also confirmed in an emailed statement that BVO was phased out of their products several years ago.
“BVO is currently on our restricted use materials list for additives,” the statement read.
As per food safety regulations, Health Canada has given manufacturers time to reformulate and relabel their products.
The health agency said a one-year transition, ending August 30, 2025, will allow these changes to be made.
“All requirements related to the current permitted use of BVO as a food additive will continue to apply until the end of the transition period,” the health agency said.
Among these requirements is that beverages in Canada containing BVO must note the food additives used in the ingredients list.
