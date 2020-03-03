TORONTO -- As of March 3, there are more than 92,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across every continent except Antarctica, and more than 3,100 deaths. More than 48,100 of those who tested positive have recovered. In Canada, there are 30 confirmed cases in three provinces.

The following are details on where the cases occurred and how the individuals contracted the virus.

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Cases:

9 (4 recovered)

4 males, 5 females

5 cases are related to travel to China or contact with individuals returning/visiting from China

4 cases are related to travel to Iran or contact with individuals returning/visiting from Iran

Tests: 1,012 individuals (1,425 samples) (as of Feb. 27, 2020)

Jan. 28 - A man in his 40s and resident of the Vancouver Coastal health region was British Columbia’s first presumptive case. He had recently returned from Wuhan the prior week and was tested on Sunday, Jan. 26 and was in self-isolation at home. Status: Recovered as of Feb. 19.

Feb. 4 - A woman in her 50s was B.C.’s second presumptive case, and Canada’s fifth case. She had close contact with family visitors from Wuhan and was in self-isolation at home.

Feb. 6 - B.C .confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, involving a man and a woman in their 30s from Wuhan, China, who were visiting the second B.C. case announced on Feb. 4.

Feb. 14 - A woman in her 30s, who recently returned from China, was B.C.’s fifth case and Canada’s eighth. She was in self-isolation at home.

Feb. 20 - A woman in her 30s who recently returned from Iran was B.C.’s sixth’s presumptive case and was in self-isolation at home.

Feb. 24 - A B.C. man in his 40s who was in close contact with B.C.'s sixth case reported on Feb. 20, was the province’s seventh case. He was in isolation and monitored from home.

Feb. 29 - British Columbia reported a woman in her 60s, visiting from Iran and staying with family in B.C., tested positive. She was in isolation at home along with others who were at risk. She arrived earlier in the week.

B.C. officials report that three additional patients were now fully recovered.

March 3 - A man in his 50s who recently returned from Iran was the ninth case in B.C. His case is unrelated to any of the previously reported cases, and the patient is currently in isolation at home.

ONTARIO

Cases:

20 (3 recovered)

9 males, 9 females, 2 unknown

4 cases are related to travel to China

11 cases are related to travel to Iran or contact with individuals coming from Iran

5 cases are related to travel to Egypt

Tests:1,061 negative tests, 45 under investigation (as of March 3, 2020)

Jan. 25 -The first case was reported in Toronto, Ontario. On Thursday, Jan 23, a patient was admitted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with a fever and respiratory symptoms and put under isolation. The patient had just returned from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, but had taken precautions since leaving China. Status: Recovered as of Feb. 23.

Jan. 27 - Ontario confirmed its second presumptive case in Toronto. The patient, who had been in self-isolation at home since returning to Canada, is the wife of the first patient. Status: Recovered as of Feb. 23.

Jan. 31 - Ontario confirmed its third case in London. A woman in her 20s arrived in Toronto from China on Jan. 23 without any symptoms. She began exhibiting symptoms the next day, on Jan. 24, was tested the same day and was otherwise in isolation at home. Status: Recovered as of Feb. 12.

Feb. 23 - A woman in her 20s from Toronto was the 10th presumptive case in Canada and fourth in Ontario. She arrived from China and went to North York General Hospital on Feb. 21 and was tested. She was discharged and went into self-isolation at home. Status: Unresolved as of March 2.

Feb. 26 - A Toronto woman in her 60s with a travel history to Iran was the 12th confirmed case in Canada and Ontario’s fifth case. She went to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Feb. 24 where she was tested and discharged the same day, and went into self-isolation. Status: Unresolved as of March 2.

Feb. 27 - The husband of Ontario’s fifth case, a man in his 60s, tested positive for the virus and was in self-isolation at home. Status: Unresolved as of March 2.

Feb. 28 - A man in his 50s who arrived in Toronto on Feb. 25 with a travel history to Iran, was the province’s seventh case and Canada’s 15th. He went to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Feb. 26, was tested and discharged the same day and went into self-isolation. Status: Unresolved as of March 2.

A man in his 80s, with a travel history to Egypt, was Ontario’s eighth case. He arrived in Toronto on Feb. 20 and went to Scarborough Health Network’s General Hospital on Feb. 27. He was tested and discharged the same day, and was in self-isolation. Status: Unresolved as of March 2.

Feb. 29 - Ontario confirmed three new cases of COVID-19.

A 34-year-old woman, with a travel history to Iran, was tested at Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill on Feb. 27, one day after arriving in Toronto. She was not admitted, but was in self-isolation. Status: Unresolved as of March 2.

A 51-year-old woman, who returned to Toronto from Iran on Feb. 22, went to a clinic in Ajax on Feb. 28. She was tested at Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering, discharged and put in self-isolation. Status: Unresolved as of March 2.

Her 69-year-old husband, who accompanied her to the clinic and hospital was also tested, discharged, and put in self-isolation. He did not have any recent travel history to Iran. Status: Unresolved as of March 2.

March 1 - Ontario confirmed four new cases.

A Toronto man in his 50s, temporarily living in Vaughan, was tested at Mackenzie Health on Feb. 28. He is the brother of one of the previously reported cases with a travel history to Iran. He had no community exposure and was in self-isolation. Status: Unresolved as of March 2.

A man in his 40s and the husband the 34-year-old woman confirmed on Feb. 29 was tested at Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill on Feb 28. He had returned with his wife and toddler from Iran on Feb. 26 and self-isolated prior to developing symptoms. Status: Unresolved as of March 2.

A man in his 60s, who had returned from Iran on Feb. 23, was tested on Feb. 28 at North York General Hospital, discharged and went into self-isolation the same day. Status: Unresolved as of March 2.

A female in her 70s from Newmarket is a contact of, and was in Egypt with the eighth case that was reported on Feb. 28. She was seen at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Feb. 29, tested, and went into self-isolation. Status: Unresolved as of March 2.

March 2 -Three new cases were confirmed in Ontario, bringing Canada's total to 27.

A Toronto woman in her 60s, who returned from Egypt on Feb. 20, was tested at Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill on Feb. 29 and went into self-isolation. Status: Unresolved as of March 2.

Another woman in her 70s, who also returned from Egypt on Feb. 20, is the roommate of a confirmed case in North York. Status: Unresolved as of March 2.

A man in his 60s, who recently returned from Iran, is a close contact of another case in North York. Status: Unresolved as of March 2.

March 3 – Two new cases involving residents in the Greater Toronto Area were confirmed. The individuals, whose gender and ages have not been released, had recently travelled to Iran and Egypt and were both in self-isolation.

QUEBEC

Cases:

1

1 woman

1 case related to travel to Iran

Tests: 203 negative tests, 7 cases under investigation (as of March 3, 2020)

Feb. 27 - Quebec announced the province’s first presumptive case involving a woman who recently returned from Iran. The individual was in self-isolation at home.