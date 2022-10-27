Canada-wide recall issued after some treadmills 'unexpectedly' changed speed, injuring at least 6

A Canada-wide recall has been issued for certain folding treadmills after the exercise machine "unexpectedly" changed speeds while in use, injuring at least six people.

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for Horizon Fitness T101-05 folding treadmills following reports the machines can "unexpectedly change speed, posing a risk that a consumer will fall."

The national health agency said as of Aug. 25, the manufacturer had received eight reports of machines changing speed without notice, including six reports of injuries. The manufacturer had received 874 reports from the U.S. of the treadmills unexpectedly changing speed, including 71 reports of injuries.

"Consumers should stop using the treadmills and contact Horizon Fitness to obtain updated software," Health Canada warned in a recall statement.

The affected products are:

Health Canada said 6,986 affected products were sold in Canada while another 192,000 were sold south of the border between August 2018 and October 2022.