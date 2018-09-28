

CTVNews.ca Staff





Tuberculosis is still a big problem In Canada with 1,700 cases of the infectious disease being found every year—the vast majority of them in the northern or Inuit communities, according to the Government of Canada.

Indigenous services minister Jane Philpott went to the UN’s first meeting to talk better solutions to tackle it Wednesday. Earlier this year, UN members said they felt like progress on a commitment to end the bacterial disease by 2030 had “been very slow” at meeting its goal.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital called TB a “huge problem globally,” on CTV’s Your Morning Friday.

Tuberculosis, or TB, is highly contagious as germs which easily spreads to other people when infected patients release particles into the air from coughing or sneezing.The World Health Organization says TB is one of the top 10 causes of death in the world, killing between 1.3 to 1.5 million people last year.

Part of the reason it’s been so difficult to treat is because it can lay dormant in the body for many years before being activated and attacking the body. In about five per cent of people, TB will wake up and cause problems such ascoughing, sneezing and weight loss, Bogoch said.

“About 25 per cent of the planet has the asleep form so it’s extremely common,” he said, adding that getting rid of it can take a prolonged treatment of upwards of six months. Compounding the issue is the fact that the disease is building up antibiotic resistance, which means that traditionally usedantibioticsaren’t strong enough to work effectively anymore.

“The solution is timely access to care,” Bogoch said. “If there are good screening programs and treatment programs available, we can find out who has the infection, we can get them on treatment quickly and ensure they don’t pass it along.”

In 2016, International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau dedicated $804 million to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. And earlier this year, the UN passed a passed a resolution to host Wednesday’s first high-level meeting on the issue because member shad felt progress was too slow.

There, Minister Philpott sat next to Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, an organization representing more than 60,000 Inuit in Canada flanked by a delegation of other First Nations and Metis leaders.

According to the federal government, about 70 per cent of cases come from foreign-born individuals with 19 per cent of them Canadian-born Indigenous peoples. The disease has ravaged the Inuit communities since European whalers and settlers had arrived in the north over a hundred years ago.

In the Canadian government’s most recent budget, about $27.5 million is being set aside to treat TB and better understand the needs of the Inuit communities over the next five years.While the 2018 federal budget also pledging to spend $109 million to tackle the bacterial disease in Inuit communities over the next 10 years.

“Canada is making a big push to make sure that there is good access to screening and treatment program for communities that at greater risk of this infection,” Bogoch said.

He called the public health agencies’ goal to rid TB by 2030 “a lofty goal but a very realistic goal.”