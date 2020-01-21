TORONTO -- As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, including the first confirmed case in the U.S., so do concerns over the potential for an outbreak similar to the deadly 2003 SARS epidemic.

But experts say the Canadian health care system is well equipped to handle any potential coronavirus cases thanks to the lessons learned during the SARS outbreak, which led to the deaths of 44 Canadians and 774 people worldwide.

“Luckily, we’ve been through this before... I mean, sadly we’ve been through this before, but Canada is sensitized to this,” University Health Network researcher Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CTV’s Your Morning Tuesday.

“We’ve experienced the importation of a new virus and have systems in place should an infection get imported.”

The new illness, described by the World Health Organization as a novel coronavirus, falls under a larger family of coronaviruses which includes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

While these coronaviruses come from the same family and feature the same flu-like symptoms, Bogoch explained that much has changed since the deadly SARS outbreak. In fact, health officials didn’t confirm SARS was a coronavirus until the mid-way point of the outbreak.

“It’s only been 22 or 23 days since we’ve known that there is an outbreak occurring… we [the medical community] have sequenced the virus, which has been made publicly available, and there’s a World Health Organization meeting tomorrow, so there’s been a lot more cooperation and communication with this outbreak compared to years past,” he said.

On Tuesday, the U.S. became the fifth country to report a case of the illness, following China, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea.

The man returned to the Seattle area last week after travelling to the Wuhan area, where the outbreak began. Officials say the man, in his 30s, is in hospital in good condition.

No cases have been reported in Canada, and the country’s chief public health officer said there is no reason for panic as the risk to Canadians remains low.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams said hospitals are already employing protocols established during the 2003 SARS outbreak in anticipation of any Canadian cases.

“We’re getting calls already from hospitals and others that have clients they’ve seen that are concerned because they had some travel history to China,” Williams told CTV News Channel Tuesday.

“We still have no cases in Canada, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be aware of that and shouldn’t be alert to setting out systems up and being prepared in case that does occur.”

“This is our stress test”: Crowded hospitals the ultimate test of SARS lessons

But the proficiency of these systems could be challenged by overcrowded emergency rooms.

“SARS came to a hospital in Toronto in 2003. One case made three cases, three cases made 12 cases, and so on, and so on,” David Fisman, infectious disease expert and professor at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health, told CTVNews.ca by phone Tuesday.

“What you see here is a bug that is behaving just like SARS did; just like MERS did… What we know from our experience from SARS is that we do have vulnerability in Toronto from hospital outbreaks.”

Fisman said that it’s likely Canada could see a case of coronavirus considering the number of Chinese nationals and Chinese-Canadians who live here, or have family here.

“In general, that should be no big deal outside of the healthcare context,” he explained.

“The difficulty is just the physical plant. People come to you, they’re sick and you can’t say go away. We don’t have a lot of space especially in our ERs.”

Overcrowding, especially during the height of flu season, is the perfect breeding ground for these types of outbreaks, Fisman said.

“I think people are more knowledgeable, and it’s a totally different world now in terms of how people with respiratory issues are handled,” he added.

“This is our stress test. Did we learn enough from SARS to not drop the ball this time?”