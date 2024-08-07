Health

    • Can you get rid of allergies forever? One specialist gives her advice

    If you suffer from allergies, frequent itchiness, rashes, sneezing and a stuffy nose can be the bane of your existence.

    But there's hope beyond antihistamines, which is a Band-Aid treatment for such bothersome allergic reactions, says a pediatric allergist.

    Immunotherapy, a preventative treatment, can be a lasting solution for those who are allergic to grass, trees, weed, dust, cats and dogs, says Dr. Amiirah Aujnarain.

    "Immunotherapy is where we literally give you what you're allergic to on a regular basis so that your body builds blocking antibodies so that your symptoms improve over time for a more permanent solution," Aujnarain said in an interview with CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.

    Immunotherapy essentially acts like a vaccine that creates an immune response to protect yourself against allergies, she explained.

    By doing immunotherapy for about three to five years, some can see symptoms lessen or even disappear for a few decades or even longer, the doctor noted.

    While immunotherapy is known to be safe and effective, Aujnarain said there could be side effects such as itchiness or more serious reactions such as coughing, wheezing and hives. She said it's important for the doctor to monitor patients when they get immunotherapy.

    Patients are also advised to consult their doctors before starting treatments.

    For the full interview, watch the video above.

