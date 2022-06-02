Can I get monkeypox from surfaces? Can pets get the virus? Experts answer your questions
Amid growing concern about the spread of monkeypox infections, experts around the world are working to monitor the chains of transmission and try to stem the unusual outbreak.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were more than 550 monkeypox cases reported worldwide as of May 31, in countries including the U.K., U.S., Spain, Portugal and Canada.
The disease is relatively rare and there are no clear links between some of the infections, raising concerns about community spread and undetected cases.
Speaking at a press briefing in June, the WHO's chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the "sudden appearance of monkeypox in many countries at the same time suggests there may have been undetected transmission for some time."
Due to the unexpected nature of the current outbreak, there are still many unknowns about the disease, including exactly how it's spreading and whether the suspension of mass smallpox immunization decades ago may somehow be speeding its transmission.
CTVNews.ca asked experts some of our readers; most commonly asked questions, to help separate facts from fiction when it comes to monkeypox.
IF I HAD THE SMALLPOX VACCINE AS A KID, AM I PROTECTED AGAINST MONKEYPOX? WHAT ABOUT CHICKENPOX?
First discovered in 1958, monkeypox is a rare disease that comes from the orthopoxvirus genus of viruses that belongs to the same family as the one that causes smallpox.
Despite the similar-sounding name, Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at the University of British Columbia, says chickenpox is a type of herpes virus not related to monkeypox.
"If you had chickenpox or the chickenpox vaccine, you are not protected against monkeypox," he told CTVNews.ca via email on May 31.
There is no proven treatment for the virus infection, but since they are related, the smallpox vaccine is known to also protect against monkeypox, with a greater than 85 per cent efficacy. But because the smallpox vaccine eradicated the disease, routine smallpox immunization for the general population ended in Canada in 1972.
Hoption Cann said this means that any Canadian who was vaccinated against smallpox was inoculated more than 50 years ago.
"It is likely that, after 50 or more years, that vaccination may not offer too much protection against this disease," he said.
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said during a press briefing on May 27, that it is focusing on a "targeted approach to vaccination and treatment" for high-risk groups amid the current monkeypox outbreak, and does not believe a mass vaccination campaign is currently necessary.
HOW DO HUMANS GET MONKEYPOX? CAN I GET IT FROM SURFACES?
According to the WHO, monkeypox is transmitted through close contact with an infected animal, human or contaminated material. Transmission between people is thought to primarily occur through large respiratory droplets, which generally do not travel far and would require extended close contact.
The virus can also be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, as well as contact with infected material and surfaces. Transmission from an animal can happen through bites or scratches, contact with an animal’s blood or body fluids.
However, Hoption Cann noted monkeypox is "not an easily transmitted disease like COVID-19" and requires prolonged contact with an infected person or their material for transmission.
"If you were caring for an individual who had the illness, where the virus would be on their skin, clothing and bedding -- in that situation it could be passed on by direct contact," he said.
If cases were to become more widespread in Canada, Toronto-based emergency physician Dr. Kashif Pirzada told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on June 1 that health officials may have to re-emphasize surface cleaning to help mitigate public risk, similar to the approach at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WHO has said it does not expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic, but acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including method of transmission.
CAN DOMESTIC PETS GET THE VIRUS AND PASS IT ONTO HUMANS?
Monkeypox is endemic in animals in regions in Western Africa, and while cases have popped up before in countries where it is not endemic, the cases typically involved people who recently travelled from a country in Africa or imported animals from that country.
The disease was first found in colonies of monkeys used for research, but has been shown to spread to a "variety of mammalian species," according to Hoption Cann, primarily rodents, but also prairie dogs.
"Whether it can specifically infect domestic pets is unknown, but no animal infections have been reported in the current outbreak," he said.
WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU GET MONKEYPOX? WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?
Monkeypox symptoms are similar to those for the smallpox, but generally milder. The first signs are fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, chills, and exhaustion.
The incubation period — the span of time between initial infection and seeing symptoms — for monkeypox is generally 6-13 days, but can range to as many as 21 days, according to PHAC.
The "pox" develops after the onset of a fever and usually occurs between one to three days later, sometimes longer. A rash usually begins on the face and spreads to other parts of the body, developing into distinct, raised bumps that then become filled with fluid or pus.
DO THE LESIONS FROM MONKEYPOX LEAVE SCARS?
Hoption Cann noted it is possible scars can result from the lesions left by monkeypox, especially if they are picked at or have fluid inside them.
"The younger you are, the more likely your skin will heal without leaving a scar. For those with darker skin, the scabs may fall off leaving areas of hypopigmentation," he said.
However, Pirzada said the lesions may appear "very subtle" for some and warned to keep an eye out for even the smallest changes on one's skin. He said the lesions can also be painful for some patients.
"It may not be all over the body, it may only be in a few spots here and there," he said.
HOW CAN PEOPLE PROTECT THEMSELVES?
Dr. Howard Njoo, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, said during a press briefing on May 27 that Canadians should be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox, and seek medical attention particularly if they have an unexplained rash.
He added that people can avoid infection by "maintaining physical distance from people outside their homes."
"As well, wearing masks, covering coughs and sneezes, and practicing frequent handwashing continues to be important, especially in public spaces," Njoo said.
While the overall risk of monkeypox to the general public is low, experts say it is important to remember that everyone is susceptible, despite most cases in Canada and others appearing to be spread through sexual contact between men.
With this in mind, Pirzada it may be wise for people to limit their number of sexual partners until more is known about the outbreak.
"If your city has a big outbreak of monkeypox… I would be very careful about sexual encounters" he said.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
It's election day in Ontario. This is everything you need to know
Here is what you need to know on election day in Ontario -- from who is promising what, to where to vote and what time polls close.
CTV NEWS EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline worker detained in the Dominican Republic speaks out about unsanitary conditions in jail
A Canadian airline worker who has been trapped in the Dominican Republic for two months after alerting authorities to narcotics found on his plane says he was subjected to unsafe and unsanitary conditions while spending nine days in jail.
Canada says Chinese warplanes harassed its North Korea patrol aircraft
Canada's military has accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths.
Can I get monkeypox from surfaces? Can pets get the virus? Experts answer your questions
As more countries report new cases of monkeypox, experts around the world are working to monitor the chains of transmission and try to stem the unusual outbreak.
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
Where do Depp and Heard go from here? Actors face uncertain career prospects after trial
A jury's finding that both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, were defamed in a long-running public dispute capped a lurid six-week trial that also raised questions about whether the two actors can overcome tarnished reputations.
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa hospital campus; shooter dead
A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people Wednesday at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical building on a hospital campus, police said, the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the U.S. in recent weeks.
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of travel restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
Canada
-
It's election day in Ontario. This is everything you need to know
Here is what you need to know on election day in Ontario -- from who is promising what, to where to vote and what time polls close.
-
Canada says Chinese warplanes harassed its North Korea patrol aircraft
Canada's military has accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths.
-
15 people charged with criminal contempt over B.C. pipeline protest, 10 others await fate
The British Columbia Prosecution Service says 15 people are being charged with criminal contempt of court following protests last fall over a natural gas pipeline being built in northern B.C.
-
CTV NEWS EXCLUSIVE
CTV NEWS EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline worker detained in the Dominican Republic speaks out about unsanitary conditions in jail
A Canadian airline worker who has been trapped in the Dominican Republic for two months after alerting authorities to narcotics found on his plane says he was subjected to unsafe and unsanitary conditions while spending nine days in jail.
-
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
World
-
UN says Yemen's warring parties agree to renew truce
The United Nations said Thursday that Yemen's warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months, a rare bright spot for a country plagued by eight years of war.
-
No more Turkey: Country in push to be known as 'Turkiye'
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has sent a letter to the United Nations formally requesting that his country be referred to as 'Turkiye,' the state-run news agency reported. The move is seen as part of a push by Ankara to rebrand the country and dissociate its name from the bird, turkey, and some negative connotations that are associated with it.
-
Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge
A grand jury on Wednesday charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.
-
U.S. House panel taking up gun bill in wake of mass shootings
The U.S. House is beginning to put its stamp on gun legislation in response to mass shootings in Texas and New York by 18-year-old assailants who used semi-automatic rifles to kill 31 people, including 19 children.
-
Palestinians say Israeli troops kill 1 in West Bank raids
Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian in the West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as troops elsewhere demolished the home of a Palestinian who gunned down Israelis in an attack earlier this year.
-
Ukraine updates: U.K. to ship U.S.-made rocket systems
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: Britain says it will send sophisticated medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine, in a move coordinated with the United States.
Politics
-
Google contacts each MP over fast-tracking of online news bill through Commons
Google has taken the extraordinary step of writing to every MP and senator expressing fears that the online news bill is being rushed through Parliament without proper debate or consideration.
-
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of travel restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
-
Liberals pressed on whether B.C. drug decriminalization could pave the way elsewhere
The federal Liberals faced calls Wednesday to take a national approach to decriminalization amid the mounting death toll of the opioid crisis, even as the House of Commons voted against an NDP bill to allow drugs for personal use countrywide.
Health
-
Can I get monkeypox from surfaces? Can pets get the virus? Experts answer your questions
As more countries report new cases of monkeypox, experts around the world are working to monitor the chains of transmission and try to stem the unusual outbreak.
-
Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later
Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Across large parts of the United States, they are also increasingly difficult to obtain. Now, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, women will face even more hurdles in some parts of the country, and may have to travel to another state to get an abortion.
-
Quebec health ministry confirms 52 cases of monkeypox
The number of monkeypox cases in Quebec has more than doubled since last week, according to figures released Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Sheryl Sandberg to step down as COO of Facebook-parent Meta
Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as chief operating officer of Facebook-parent Meta, the company confirmed on Wednesday.
-
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas's social media moderation law
The Supreme Court of the United States temporarily blocked a sweeping Texas law on Tuesday that restricts the ability of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to moderate content on their platforms. By a 5-4 vote, the justices granted an emergency request from the tech industry to block a lower court order that would have allowed the law to take hold, pending legal challenges.
-
Telescopes reveal why Neptune is more blue than Uranus
Neptune and Uranus are so similar that scientists sometimes refer to the distant, icy planets as planetary twins. But these ice giants have one big difference: their colour. New space and ground-based telescope observations have revealed what's behind this difference in tone.
Entertainment
-
Damian Lewis, Ian Rankin honoured by queen on her jubilee
Actor Damian Lewis and crime writer Ian Rankin are among hundreds of Britons honoured by Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday as she celebrates 70 years on the throne.
-
Jurors to continue deliberating today in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault trial
Jurors are to resume deliberations today in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
-
Distraught teen told of Cosby sex abuse, friend testifies
Bill Cosby used friendly spaces -- a film set at a public park, a game room -- to give 16-year-old Judy Huth a sense of safety before sexually abusing her, Huth's lawyer said Wednesday in opening statements at a civil trial.
Business
-
Global shares mixed amid rate hike, COVID, oil price worries
World shares were mixed Thursday, with European benchmarks opening higher after a broad decline in Asia. Oil prices fell by more than US$2 a barrel ahead of a meeting of OPEC set for later in the day. Oil-producing nations are expected to decide on output targets in their first meeting since Europe set sanctions on Russian crude.
-
U.S. pump prices hit record as OPEC+ producers gather
The OPEC oil cartel and allied countries including major exporter Russia are weighing how much oil to produce as U.S. gasoline prices hit another record high.
-
Canadian dollar to strengthen as BoC moves 'aggressively' on rate hikes: poll
The Canadian dollar will gain ground over the coming year as high commodity prices bolster Canada's economic outlook and the Bank of Canada likely continues to raise interest rates aggressively, a Reuters poll showed..
Lifestyle
-
Scripps spelling bee contestants thrown by multiple choice questions
An onstage vocabulary round during Wednesday's Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals introduced an element of randomness into the venerable competition, forcing spellers to demonstrate a different skill set and knocking out some of the bee's most accomplished competitors.
-
Cape Breton teen pays costume tribute to 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach
Mattea Roach's 23 straight wins — at 23-years-old — captured the country's imagination, including that of a 16-year-old high school student in Cheticamp, N.S.
-
CDC adds three island destinations to 'high' risk category for travel
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three island destinations to its 'high' risk category for travellers on Tuesday. Anguilla, Jamaica and Turks and Caicos Islands were all moved to Level 3, or 'high' risk for COVID-19.
Sports
-
What inspired Bianca Andreescu's 2019 U.S. Open win and newly published children's book
Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has released her first children’s book, 'Bibi’s Got Game,' about a young athlete who learns how to work through life’s toughest moments through inner strength and meditation.
-
Pro golfer Bart Bryant killed in vehicle accident in Florida
Bart Bryant, who once beat Tiger Woods to win the biggest paycheck of his career, was killed when a truck slammed into his SUV while he was stopped in a line of vehicles on a central Florida road for a construction crew, authorities said.
-
Ukraine star Zinchenko in tears ahead of World Cup playoff
Ukrainian soccer star Oleksandr Zinchenko couldn't hold back the tears as he tried to explain what it means to represent his country's national team at this moment, with a spot at the World Cup within reach.
Autos
-
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
-
Ericsson collects $3.1M from record Indianapolis 500 purse
Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson cashed in on the race's record purse, earning an unprecedented US$3.1 million cheque for Sunday's victory.
-
Hamlin holds off Busch in OT in wild Coca-Cola 600
Denny Hamlin finally got the win he has coveted for the last 17 years, holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime Sunday night to win the longest, and perhaps wildest, Coca-Cola 600 in history.