CAMH to lead team developing youth mental health platform

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Queen Street campus is seen in Toronto, Sunday, March 14, 2021. A team of experts led by CAMH is creating an online platform it says will fill longtime gaps in youth mental health care.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Queen Street campus is seen in Toronto, Sunday, March 14, 2021. A team of experts led by CAMH is creating an online platform it says will fill longtime gaps in youth mental health care.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home

'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.

Polina Shulga, 27, an administrator in a rehabilitation centre in Kyiv, walks with her three-year-old daughter Aria on a train platform in the Hungarian border town of Zahony, Hungary on March 7, 2022. "I explained to her that we're going on vacation and that we'll definitely come home one day when the war is over," Shulga said. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social