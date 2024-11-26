British lawmakers vote in favour of strict anti-smoking rules

LONDON -

British lawmakers voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday in favour of plans to introduce some of the world's strictest anti-smoking rules, giving the green light for the bill to progress to the next parliamentary stage.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill aims to make vapes less appealing and would ensure anyone aged 15 this year, or younger would be banned from ever buying cigarettes.

After a lengthy debate in the parliament's House of Commons, a total of 415 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill while 47 voted against it.

It would ban vape advertising and the sale of vapes in vending machines, as well as restricting vape packaging and flavors that overtly appeal to children and young people, such as bubble gum and cotton candy.

"The number of children vaping is growing at an alarming rate and without urgent intervention, we're going to have a generation of children with long-term addiction," Labour health secretary Wes Streeting said.

The previous Conservative government announced similar measures to create the first smoke-free generation. However, those plans failed to become law before the general election in the summer.

"Whatever our views on this bill are, it is a bold legislation of good intention," Caroline Johnson, the Conservative shadow minister for health, told parliament ahead of the vote. "It's not clear whether it will work but we have to all hope ... that it does."

There was some criticism of the bill, including concerns around its impact on civil liberties.

Conservative lawmaker Robert Jenrick said on X that he voted against it, adding: "Educate more, ban less. Say no to the nanny state."

The bill will now go to the committee stage ahead of the third reading in the House of Commons. It will then move to the House of Lords before receiving the "Royal Assent" - a formality that does not involve further debate.

Subject to consultation, the new bill would give the government powers to extend the indoor smoking ban to specific outdoor spaces, such as children's playgrounds and outside schools and hospitals. Britain banned smoking in almost all enclosed public spaces, including bars and workplaces, in 2007.

The government previously abandoned plans for a ban on smoking outside pubs and cafes after concerns were raised about the impact on the hospitality industry.

The bill would introduce a licensing scheme for retailers to sell tobacco, vape and nicotine products, and fines of 200 pounds ($251.04) to retailers found to be selling these products to people underage.

Expanding the use of standardized packaging to all tobacco products will also be explored.

"Tobacco still causes around 160 cancer cases every day in the UK," said Ian Walker, executive director of policy at Cancer Research UK. "But with strong political will and bold action, these staggering numbers can be turned around."

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Christina Fincher and Mark Porter)