Brands of unauthorized children's medicine may lead to serious health risks: Health Canada

Health Canada has issued a public advisory warning about the use of two brands of unauthorized children's syrup, Robikids and Solmux, which may pose serious health risks. (Health Canada) Health Canada has issued a public advisory warning about the use of two brands of unauthorized children's syrup, Robikids and Solmux, which may pose serious health risks. (Health Canada)

WATCH THE MOMENT | Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on U.S. drone

The Pentagon on Thursday released video of what it said was a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone before the warplane clipped the drone's propeller in international airspace, leading to its crash in the Black Sea and raising tensions between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.

'Intense' rescue operation: 1 missing, 9 injured in Old Montreal fire

At least one person is missing and nine are injured after a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. Because some of the units in the buildings are Airbnbs, firefighters said it's possible the missing person was a short-term renter and is therefore difficult to track down.

