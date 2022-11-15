Booking doctors' appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
After her son caught COVID-19 earlier this year, Jessica Botelho said she was looking forward to his annual checkup. While three-year-old Jaxson has since recovered from his high fever and upset stomach, Botelho said she wanted to make sure he wasn't suffering from any long-term complications.
But when she tried booking an appointment at her son's clinic in August, she was told the earliest appointment she could get was in November, she said.
“[The secretary] basically said people are waiting three to six months for an appointment,” she told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Thursday. “Their excuse for everything that's been going on is COVID.”
Botelho is one of several parents who wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctors' appointments for their children over the last few months. The emailed responses have not all been independently verified.
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among children is leaving pediatric hospitals across Canada overwhelmed by the surge of new patients. In addition to RSV, cases of COVID-19 and the flu are also contributing to an increase in viral infections at hospitals, resulting in what experts are calling a “multi-demic.”
This prompted federal health officials to urge Canadians to wear face masks while indoors. During a COVID-19 update on Thursday, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said multiple layers of protection will be crucial to reduce the impact of a fall surge of COVID-19, RSV and influenza cases on hospitals.
The rise in cases of RSV and influenza in children across the country is “putting extreme pressure on both children's hospitals and community-based health-care providers,” the Canadian Pediatric Society (CPS) wrote in a statement to CTVNews.ca on Nov. 14.
“Unfortunately, that means wait times are getting longer,” the statement reads.
Despite the difficult circumstances, the CPS said pediatricians are working hard to continue to provide care to patients.
“While we can't speak to every situation, we believe the majority of paediatricians never stopped seeing ill children in person,” the organization wrote. “Many have set aside specific times of day for symptomatic or feverish children in order to protect their other patients.”
Botelho said the clinic her son attends only sees patients who are symptomatic during a one-hour period each day, from Monday to Friday. During this time, parents can walk in with their sick children without an appointment. If it's a medical emergency, they are advised to go to straight to the nearest emergency department for assistance.
Jessica Botelho appears with her two sons.
Botelho said she's unsure whether allowing symptomatic patients in the clinic at a specific time will actually help curb transmission. This is because children under the age of two are not required to wear masks in the clinic.
“It doesn't really make a difference because if they're under the age of two, they don't wear a mask,” said the Toronto-based mother of two. “So I can still go in there with my one-year-old and [he can] end up getting sick.”
With the ongoing transmission of COVID-19, as well as RSV and influenza, Botelho said she is very worried about the chances of her children getting sick. Added to that pressure is the uncertainty of whether they will be able to see a doctor within a reasonable amount of time if they do get sick, she said.
“It's frustrating because you know they have to get sick and build their immune system, but the stuff that's out there right now is putting kids in hospital and that's my big fear,” she said. “What if he was sick now, am I going to wait months for an appointment?
“All we want is to see the doctor to make sure our kids are healthy.”
LACK OF EXPOSURE CONTRIBUTING TO LOW IMMUNITY
When her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter caught pneumonia last month, Tanya Copley said she also struggled to book a doctor's appointment. Based in Montreal, Copley said her daughter's pediatrician is currently on maternity leave.
With limited availability at her daughter's clinic, Copley had to rely on doctors at other facilities when scheduling an appointment for her daughter. Using the Centre Up and Rendez-vous santé Québec online platforms, she tried booking an appointment for her daughter but due to demand, spots were quickly filled.
“Almost every minute I was refreshing my page on the website and I couldn't find anything,” she told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Sunday. “It's just a nightmare, especially when you know your child is sick with something like a respiratory illness.”
After a few days of searching, Copley was able to schedule an appointment on Oct. 22 at the Centre Médicale Mieux-Être in Montreal, a 40-minute drive from where she lives. She said she believes part of the reason behind the increased demand for pediatric appointments is parents and daycares “letting their guard down.”
“Before, the second they coughed, the daycare would call you up and tell you to come pick up your child, they're sick,” she said. “Now, suddenly everyone is catching something and all their little friends catch it too.”
Tanya Copley appears with her two daughters.
A lack of exposure to respiratory illnesses is also contributing to low immunity among children, said Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo. In the federal government's COVID-19 update on Thursday, he said immunity to RSV and other respiratory viruses is particularly low among children who have largely remained in confinement over the past two years due to COVID-19 public health measures.
According to the CPS, the ongoing shortage of children's pain and fever medications, such as Tylenol and Advil, also plays a role in the increased demand for appointments within Canada's health-care system.
“It has definitely been a rollercoaster trying to decide when your child is sick enough or when you have attempted all other options for long enough before going to go to the ER,” Copley wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca on Thursday.
Dr. Allan Grill, chief of family medicine at Markham Stouffville Hospital, spoke to CTV News Channel on Sunday. For parents trying to decide whether to take their children to an emergency room, he said to look for symptoms such as difficulty breathing, struggles with eating or drinking and chest pains.
After visiting the clinic, Copley said her daughter was given antibiotics to treat her pneumonia and has since recovered. Going forward, she might rethink her strategy when trying to book a doctor's appointment for her daughter, she said.
“If they have a fever, I might try looking for something right away rather than waiting two to three days,” she said. “Or calling up the pediatric clinic rather than just expecting them to say you have to book online.”
PARENTS LEFT FEELING 'STUCK'
On Thanksgiving Monday, Stephanie Paradis said, her eight-year-old son woke up with a fever of about 38.9 C (102 F) for the third day in a row, along with a sore throat and cough. At that point, she started to consider taking him to their family doctor's after hours clinic.
But after visiting the clinic's website, she saw they were not accepting patients with symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches or cough, she said.
“I've never seen that before,” she told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Thursday. “I can honestly say I was a bit surprised, I felt very stuck.”
Instead, Paradis took her son to Guelph General Hospital, where they waited a few hours in the emergency room for a physician, she said. After doing X-rays, her son was given antibiotics and after a week, his condition improved.
While her son got the help he needed, Paradis said she felt as though the situation could have been handled by her family doctor.
“We felt like we had no other option,” Paradis said about her family's decision to visit an emergency room. “I feel like people are being redirected [to hospitals] because family doctors are screening patients. It's not helping our health-care workers and hospitals that are already overwhelmed.”
Stephanie Paradis appears with her husband, David Paradis, and their son, Logan.
Since then, Paradis said, her family doctor's clinic has changed its policy. Now, patients with symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches or cough are required to test negative using a COVID-19 rapid antigen test at home before visiting.
Despite this, Paradis said she still worries about whether her son will be able to see a doctor so soon if he were to get sick again.
“It doesn't make me feel like he's safe if he gets sick again,” she said. “It's very worrisome.”
The CPS is asking Canadians over six months of age to get their annual flu shots as soon as possible and ensure they are up-to-date on their immunizations, which includes COVID-19 vaccines.
“This, along with staying home when unwell and masking in public spaces, works to slow the transmission of viral illnesses and help keep children healthy,” a statement from the CPS reads. “We ask everyone to do their part to relieve pressures on the children's health-care system.”
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
WATCH LIVE | RCMP caught off guard by Ottawa mayor's request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says the Ottawa mayor's request for 1,800 police reinforcements during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in February caught the Mounties off guard.
Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
Booking doctors' appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctors' appointments for their children over the last few months.
Russian strikes across Ukraine plunge country into darkness
Waves of Russian airstrikes rocked Ukraine on Tuesday, with authorities immediately announcing emergency blackouts after attacks from east to west on energy and other facilities knocked out power and, in the capital, struck residential buildings.
NASA's Artemis I moon mission set to launch Wednesday
NASA's Artemis I moon mission has been given the 'go' by managers for a planned launch Wednesday after multiple delays.
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: National unity is on the table as Parliament discusses Bill C-13
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair writes that bilingualism is a 'fundamental characteristic of Canada that is being whittled away by the characterization of it as not just a cost but…even as a threat to our children’s health!'
$10-million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case
A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement for about 90 survivors of sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy who worked with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth.
Canada
-
Calgary police warn public about random downtown assaults
Calgary police are warning the public about a man who is allegedly randomly assaulting people in the downtown core.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | RCMP caught off guard by Ottawa mayor's request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says the Ottawa mayor's request for 1,800 police reinforcements during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in February caught the Mounties off guard.
-
'Still in shock': Community rallies around the survivors of fatal house fire in northern Alberta
Two children who survived a fatal house fire in northern Alberta have been released from the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and are on the way back to the community with their mother, according to the chief of Little Red River Cree Nation.
-
Parts of southern Ontario to be hit with first major snowfall of the season
An alert has been issued for parts of southern Ontario with the 'first significant snowfall' of the season set to bring a blast of winter weather.
-
Booking doctors' appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctors' appointments for their children over the last few months.
-
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.
World
-
Amid tensions with China, Taiwan shows off military drones
Taiwan displayed its self-developed drone technology Tuesday, amid rising concerns over China's threats to use force to assert its claim to the self-governing island republic.
-
Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
-
Bodies of 2 girls found in Syria camp housing ISIS families
The beheaded bodies of two Egyptian girls were found Tuesday in a sprawling camp in northeastern Syria housing tens of thousands of women and children linked to the Islamic State group, an opposition war monitor and local officials said.
-
Taliban to impose their interpretation of Sharia law in Afghanistan
The Taliban has ordered judges in Afghanistan to fully impose their interpretation of Sharia Law, including potential public executions, amputations and flogging, a move experts fear will lead to a further deterioration of human rights in the impoverished country.
-
UN office urges Iran to free detained peaceful protesters
The UN human rights office is calling on Iran's government to immediately release thousands of people who have been detained for participating in peaceful protests, faulting its 'increasing harshness' as Western countries seek to ratchet up scrutiny of Tehran's crackdown against demonstrators.
-
U.S. navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized
The U.S. navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country's yearslong war as a ceasefire there has broken down.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | RCMP caught off guard by Ottawa mayor's request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says the Ottawa mayor's request for 1,800 police reinforcements during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in February caught the Mounties off guard.
-
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
-
Auditor general calls for stronger federal action on cloud cybersecurity
The federal auditor general says government departments have not always effectively implemented measures to ensure secure storage of information in the digital cloud.
Health
-
Booking doctors' appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctors' appointments for their children over the last few months.
-
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
-
Risk of heart inflammation higher with Moderna vaccine: study
The risk of developing myocarditis, or heart inflammation, is two to three times higher with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when compared to Pfizer, according to a new Canadian study.
Sci-Tech
-
Rats 'Beat It' to the music just like humans, a study discovers
Researchers at the University of Tokyo have discovered that rats can synchronize their head movements with the beat of a song and keep rhythm just like humans do.
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
-
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
Entertainment
-
Grammy nominations to be announced, with 5 new categories
The Recording Academy will announce nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday with some significant additions.
-
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.
-
'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family 'and all those serving at the Capitol' on Jan. 6 in a new memoir released Tuesday.
Business
-
Canadian October home sales up from September, first monthly increase since February
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October posted their first monthly gain since February.
-
Apple launches emergency system for people who can't access cell service
As Canada's top telecommunications companies face pressure to ensure Canadians can reach emergency responders in the event of a major outage, Apple is rolling out a new service. The Emergency SOS system, available on iPhone 14 devices in Canada this week, will help people without cellular or Wi-Fi service connect to a satellite to report an emergency or call for help.
-
Walmart offers to pay US$3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
Walmart proposed a US$3.1 billion legal settlement on Tuesday over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies, becoming the latest major drug industry player to promise major support to state, local and tribal governments still grappling with a crisis in overdose deaths.
Lifestyle
-
Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his US$124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.
-
'Boggled my mind': Woman finds 60-year-old photo of herself on souvenir while secondhand shopping
Secondhand stores always have interesting finds, and a former Nova Scotia lancer recently got more than she bargained for.
-
WATCH: How to fold a fitted sheet and other frustrating laundry
Tackling two of the most frustrating items in laundry baskets everywhere, Canadian TikTok star Melissa Pateras shows how to neatly fold the dreaded fitted sheet and bulky hooded sweater.
Sports
-
Former Hockey Canada executive Nicholson to testify before parliamentary committee
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson is scheduled to speak before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage on Tuesday.
-
Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United owners 'don't care about the club'
Cristiano Ronaldo has been on a war path against his current club and is clearly uninspired by Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family. In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, Ronaldo says the owners 'don't care about the club.'
-
Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open
Novak Djokovic is set to be granted a visa to play in next year's Australian Open despite his high-profile deportation in January.
Autos
-
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.
-
Albertans know winter tires are important, poll shows only 56% use them
Alberta has already seen its fair share of snowy weather to start the month, but a new poll suggests that many drivers are still not using winter tires on their vehicles.
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.