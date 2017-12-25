

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian Blood Services is urging people to donate blood over the holidays, as blood reserves dip dangerously low in B.C.

“Our supply of O-negative blood is below two days and that’s fairly significant,” Canadian Blood Services representative David Patterson told CTV Vancouver days ahead of Christmas.

The critical status of blood donations is especially worrisome for patients like 16-year-old Lilly Hall, who was diagnosed with two brain tumours and a spine tumour at 13, and has relied on blood donations to keep her alive.

Ever since her diagnosis, Hall has had dozens of treatments, including chemotherapy and operations. With the help of treatment, Hall’s tumours have now shrunk and her prognosis is positive. But it's blood transfusions that have made an extraordinary difference in her life.

“Thank you. That’s all I can say,” Hall said about the blood donations she’s received.

B.C. isn’t the only province in need of blood donations. According to a statement released by the Canadian Blood Services on Dec. 18, the organization needs to fill 35,000 appointments by Jan. 6 to ensure that Canadian patients like Hall, continue to have access to the blood and blood products they need over the holidays.

"The holiday period always presents challenges for us as we work to ensure we have enough blood and blood products to meet patients’ needs," Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services’ chief supply chain officer, said in the statement. "We know that Canadians are busy with travel and activities over the holidays, and we hope that they will make time to save a life and give blood.

Canadian patients’ lives depend on them."

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Breanne Karsten-Smith