

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's health minister says the founder of drug company Apotex and his wife have been found dead.

Eric Hoskins has tweeted about the deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman, calling them "wonderful human beings" and leaders in health care.

Toronto police say they are investigating two bodies that have been found at a home in the city.

I am beyond words right now. My dear friends Barry and Honey Sherman have been found dead. Wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care. A very, very sad day. Barry, Honey, rest in peace. — Dr. Eric Hoskins (@DrEricHoskins) December 15, 2017

