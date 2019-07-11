U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders will travel to Canada later this month to highlight what he calls overcorporatization of his country's health-care system.

Sanders' campaign announced Thursday that the Vermont senator will join American Type 1 diabetes patients as they cross the border in search of cheaper insulin than anything they can find at home.

The group plans to meet in Detroit on July 28 and travel to Windsor, Ont., to purchase their medications for about one-tenth the price they sell at in the U.S.

In an interview with CNN, Sanders said the prescription price gap between Canada and the U.S. could be chalked up to the differences between Canada's publicly funded health-care system and the privatized system in place in the U.S.

"Canada has a nationalized, single-payer system that allows them to negotiate much better prices with the drug companies," he said.

"In our country it is a much different story. The pharmaceutical companies brought in [US]$69 billion in profit. That is insane and it is a real threat to the health of every American."

Sanders, who led similar trips to Canada in 2000 with breast cancer patients from Vermont, has long decried American prescription drug costs andadvocated that the U.S. move away from privatized health care

Diabetes patients have made multiple trips across the border in search of cheaper insulin in recent months. Six Minnesotans drove 1,000 kilometres to a Shoppers Drug Mart in Fort Frances, Ont., in May, and another group travelled to London, Ont., in late June.

The average insulin price in the U.S. nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013, according to the American Diabetes Association.

I'll never forget this. In 1999, I took working class women, struggling with breast cancer, to Canada to buy the same medication for 1/10th of the price they were paying in the US. pic.twitter.com/BnCoPjqlpl — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 11, 2019