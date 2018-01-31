The annual Bell Let’s Talk campaign surpassed 138 million "interactions" late Wednesday, which means nearly $6.92 million raised for mental health initiatives.

Bell, which owns CTV, is donating 5 cents for each text message, mobile and long-distance call made by Bell Canada, Bell Aliant and Bell MTS customers before midnight on January 31st.

The company will also donate 5 cents for each tweet using #BellLetsTalk; each view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or Snapchat; and each use of the Bell Let’s Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter.

Since the initiative began in 2010, more than $86.5 million has been donated to mental health initiatives across Canada.

This year, those offering their support include Canadian pop music legends Celine Dion and Alessia Cara, sports icons Tessa Virtue and Clara Hughes, actor William Shatner and Astronaut Chris Hadfield.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau implored Canadians to “make a difference” by using the hashtag in a video posted on Twitter Wednesday morning. “It’s time to get talking about it. It’s time to de-stigmatize. It’s time to continue the conversation about mental health all across the country,” he said.

Last year, “#BellLetsTalk” was the second most mentioned hashtag on Twitter by Canadian users, according to data released by Twitter Canada, and a tweet by Ellen DeGeneres using the hashtag was one of the most retweeted by Canadian users all year.

This year, the hashtag is as widespread as ever with superstars including Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes and recent Grammy winner Alessia Cara tweeting their support.

Canadian acting legend William Shatner has been tweeting the French and English versions of the slogan since Tuesday night, retweeting many users and correcting those who were misspelling the official hashtag.

Astronaut Chris Hadfield used the hashtag to share a video about growing plants in space, though it’s not clear what his post has to do with mental health.

Joining the many sporting stars to tweet about the movement were the Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors as well as the Leafs superfan known as “Dart Guy,” who went viral last year for his large blue beard and elaborate face paint.

“My ask is that this kindness to others extends beyond just today & becomes the norm, not the exception,” he wrote.