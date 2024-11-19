Bacteria and mold found during inspection of Tom’s of Maine facility, FDA says

Calgary doctor charged with sexual assault of multiple patients
A Calgary doctor is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting four patients.
An inspection this year of a Tom’s of Maine’s facility in Sanford, Maine, turned up several violations, including bacteria in water used to make toothpaste, bacterial growth in another type of toothpaste and “a black mold-like substance” near manufacturing equipment, according to a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration to the CEO of the company’s parent firm.
The letter, which is dated November 5, outlines “significant violations” including the discovery of Pseudomonas aeruginosa – a strain of bacteria that can infect the lungs and blood and can be resistant to medications to treat it – in water used to rinse equipment and to manufacture the brand’s Tom’s Simply White Clean Mint Paste.
Ralstonia insidiosa bacteria were also found in the water by Tom’s of Maine during testing.
Another bacteria that can cause human infections, gram-negative cocco-bacilli Paracoccus yeei, was found in a batch of Wicked Cool! Anticavity Toothpaste, according to the FDA.
“Water is a major ingredient in many of your OTC drug products. It is essential that you employ a water system that is robustly designed, and that you effectively control, maintain, and monitor the system to ensure it consistently produces water suitable for pharmaceutical use,” the letter says.
The agency requested additional documentation of the company’s manufacturing operations, “with a detailed and thorough review of all microbiological hazards” and evidence of test methods and results.
The FDA also found that Tom’s of Maine “failed to maintain buildings used in the manufacture, processing, packing, or holding of drug products in a good state of repair.”
The agency said it found “a black mold-like substance” in two damp areas during their inspection and “powder residue” near a batch of Tom’s Silly Strawberry Anticavity toothpaste.
“It is essential that your facility is in a good state of repair and sanitary conditions are maintained to protect drug products from potential routes of contamination,” the FDA said.
Tom’s of Maine, which is owned by Colgate-Palmolive, told CNN in a statement that it is “working with the FDA and are remedying the issues raised in their May inspection of the Tom’s manufacturing plant in Sanford, Maine.”
“We have always tested finished goods before they leave our control, and we remain fully confident in the safety and quality of the toothpaste we make. In addition, we have engaged water specialists to evaluate our systems at Sanford, have implemented additional safeguards to ensure compliance with FDA standards, and our water testing shows no issues. We are also making capital investments as part of an ongoing, significant upgrade of the Sanford plant’s water system. Tom’s is committed to making safe and effective natural products for our consumers, and to maintaining the trust in our brand,” the statement says.
President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television talk show host and heart surgeon, to head the agency that oversees health insurance programs for millions of older, poor and disabled Americans.
The four-year-old document has a bland, bureaucratic title — 'Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence' — but its contents are chilling, especially with its newest revisions.
A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry.
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
An anonymous male celebrity says he is the victim of an extortion scheme and is suing a high-powered Texas attorney who is representing several people in civil lawsuits that accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault.
SpaceX on Tuesday launched another Starship rocket, but passed up catching the booster with giant mechanical arms.
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Cruise ship passengers got a scare when their vessel tilted sideways, with one man saying the theme song for the film 'Titanic' had played during the ordeal.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday she shares the "legitimate" concerns of U.S. officials about Mexico becoming a back door for China to wedge its way into the North American trading regime.
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.
Environment Canada is warning those living on the B.C. coast to be prepared for incoming wild weather.
One of the runways at Vancouver International Airport will be closed for two days after a jet carrying Amazon packages overran it Tuesday morning.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has sued a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee and the families of some of the Sandy Hook victims in an attempt to stop the sale of his media empire Infowars to the satirical news outlet The Onion.
Iran has defied international demands to rein in its nuclear program and has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, according to a confidential report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog seen Tuesday by The Associated Press.
President-elect Donald Trump chose Howard Lutnick as his nominee for commerce secretary, a position in which he'd have a key role in carrying out Trump's plans to raise and enforce tariffs.
Nearly one hundred aid trucks were looted in southern Gaza on Saturday in what UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, has described as “one of the worst” incidents of its kind.
The federal government is asking Parliament for approval to spend billions of dollars, but the ongoing stalemate in the House of Commons could prevent the Liberals from getting the green light.
Kristin Pardy hid her bulimia for more than 10 years.
Sitting at your desk all day may put you at greater risk for heart disease –– even if you work out in your spare time, according to new research.
Hector Xu founded Rotor Technologies in 2021 and developed unmanned helicopters. Rotor has built two autonomous Sprayhawks and aims to have as many as 20 ready for market next year.
A Calgary teacher is embarking on the trip of a lifetime to one of the coldest places on the planet.
Gordon Lightfoot's treasured "Sundown" guitar will remain in Canadian hands after it sold for US$350,000 in an estate auction over the weekend.
It's been a little over two months since corner stores around the province began stocking booze on their shelves and the chair of the Ontario Convenience Store Association says the new alcoholic offerings have been a lifeline for many businesses in the province.
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from digital nomads who have taken up location-independent jobs and can work from anywhere with an internet connection.
Delta Air Lines’ newest dining option for first class passengers isn’t anything fancy. In fact, it’s the exact opposite, because it’s fast food.
Buying life insurance in your 20s can feel like an added cost to an already long list of expenses. But experts say it can safeguard loved ones if life doesn't go as planned.
When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, there will be a notable absence on the ice.
The Toronto Argonauts celebrated their latest Grey Cup win with an energetic, occasionally messy fan rally on Tuesday.
Rafael Nadal lost to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in what could be the last match of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's career.
An insurance crime and fraud prevention group says the Toyota Highlander was the most stolen vehicle in 2023, dethroning the Honda CR-V as the nation's top stolen car for two years in a row.
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Toronto radio and podcast host Jax Irwin has recently gone viral for videos of her cute -- and at times confusing -- phone conversations.
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Just over a year since professional hockey player Adam Johnson died after another player’s skate cut his neck during a game in England, adoption of neck protection among the sport’s top players remains low.
Authorities have released new video of a suspect sought in a series of groping incidents reported in North Vancouver over recent months.
This year’s festivities are set to be a touch more magical for one Vancouver resident, thanks to an early Christmas bonus of a cool $1 million.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with armed home invasions in Mississauga, Toronto, and Brampton, including one incident where one person was shot and seriously injured.
The Lexus RX has topped this year’s list of the most stolen vehicles in Ontario as the auto theft crisis continues to worsen across the province and country.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the City of Toronto’s early estimate of the cost to remove three major bike lanes is 'a bunch of hogwash.'
The world’s largest lumber manufacturer announced a revised plan to reduce clear cutting in the West Bragg Creek and Moose Mountain areas, but opponents are still not impressed with the possibility of losing some of the popular recreation trails.
The federal government is making a piece of land available for future housing in Ottawa's west end, on land around the historic building that houses a Keg Restaurant.
A cozy dining spot in Ottawa's Little Italy has cracked OpenTable's top 100 restaurants in Canada for 2024.
A coroner's inquest into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi continued Tuesday with an off-duty paramedic testifying about the "tense" atmosphere inside and outside the Hintonburg coffee shop where Ottawa police were initially called for reports about a man sexually assaulting women.
The dismantling of a homeless encampment this week in Montreal's east end has been averted — for now.
Mayor Valerie Plante is urging the federal government to implement wider gun control measures by banning all assault weapons before Canada starts its buy back program.
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered the seizure of two Montreal-area residences belonging to billionaire Robert Miller, at the request of four women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he sexually abused them as minors.
An Edmonton chiropractor has been charged with sexual assault and the Edmonton Police Service believes there may be more victims.
From text messages to phone calls and in-person interactions, scam artists are trying to con you out of your money.
Police in Cape Breton are now treating the disappearance of Kenneth “Justin” MacDonald as a homicide.
The RCMP in Nova Scotia says a teacher who was previously charged for sexual offences with a student is facing new charges after contacting a youth victim.
A 68-year-old woman has been charged with stunting after police say they clocked her driving 66 km/h over the posted speed limit.
An incident involving reports of a man armed with a knife at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry Campus has been resolved according to Winnipeg police.
Witnesses have testified about brutal cold along the border between Manitoba and Minnesota, where a family from India froze to death in early 2022 while trying to walk into the United States.
A new ER wait times strategy, more surgeons in Selkirk, and a plan to ban restrictive practices that stifle competition for grocery stores were among the promises laid out in the NDP government’s throne speech.
All highways out of Regina and Saskatoon are reporting various winter conditions Tuesday, as a winter storm makes its way through eastern and central parts of Saskatchewan.
The two re-elected councillors making their return to Henry Baker Hall hope their previous experience can help guide a group which has nine new members.
Everyone must contend with airport security measures before stepping foot on a plane – but even Mother Nature has to steer clear when it comes to busy runways. YQR in Regina is no exception.
The City of Kitchener has given the green light for a new 45-storey residential tower at the former home of CTV Kitchener, despite concerns from neighbours.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
The Region of Waterloo is working on plans to open a temporary 37-bed overnight shelter dedicated to serving women and gender-diverse people.
Saskatchewan's Opposition NDP says Premier Scott Moe's government needs to address high food prices in light of recent scurvy cases in the province's north.
Saskatoon residents woke to find the city under a blanket of snow on Tuesday, with around 10 centimetres falling overnight and more on the way.
A British Columbia man faces trafficking charges after police seized around 50 kilograms of cocaine from his vehicle in a traffic stop on Thursday.
People living on Morris Street east of Van Horne and all streets leading off Morris in Greater Sudbury are under a drinking water advisory, the health unit said Tuesday.
Mike Ross of Capreol in Greater Sudbury matched all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the June 15 in the Lotto 6/49 draw to win $1 million.
The smell of pot from a vehicle during a RIDE check in Espanola led police to find $41,200 in cannabis, along with 140 gummies and 50 vape pens.
The entrance to Labatt Park looks a little different after thieves stole part of the metal sign.
The 1000th day of war in Ukraine is being marked in London, Ont. with sadness and worry over a never-ending fight.
Work on the BRT traffic lights will result in some overnight lane closures in London.
Barrie police are on the scene of an ongoing investigation in the area of Bayfield Street and Heather Street.
Police in Barrie are investigating what they believe could be a hit-and-run after an individual was found in the city’s north end Tuesday morning with serious injuries.
Provincial police are investigating a gravel truck rollover in Kawartha Lakes Tuesday morning.
An arrest warrant has been issued by Windsor police for a 30-year-old woman wanted related to the death of a man who went missing earlier this year.
The defence lawyer in the ongoing Bertrand trial has accused the RCMP of “trickery” during an interview.
Windsor police have arrested a 61-year-old man who was allegedly threatening people with knives at an east-end restaurant.
BC Ferries has cancelled Tuesday evening's sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island in anticipation of an incoming storm.
Environment Canada is warning those living on the B.C. coast to be prepared for incoming wild weather.
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
The ongoing Canada Post workers strike is affecting the ability of many to go about their day-to-day, Lethbridge Police Service included.
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Lethbridge, saying officers were frequently called to the home over complaints about drug activity.
Lethbridge’s largest charities are coming together once again to help give more people a merry Christmas. Both local food banks, the Salvation Army, Lethbridge Family Services and My City Care will provide toys and food to families in need this holiday season as part of the Christmas Hope campaign.
Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour stops in Toronto last week and the frenzy for the pop star is expanding north with a tribute show and event later this month.
The repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is asking for the public's help to find a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breaching his statutory release.
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.