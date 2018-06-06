

The Canadian Press





NANAIMO, B.C. -- An eight-month-old baby who put a venomous caterpillar in her mouth between cookies is recovering in Nanaimo, B.C.

Krystal Dawn Pavan says her daughter Kenzie Pyne was in their backyard when she started wailing last Thursday.

Pavan says she assumed her daughter was cranky about bedtime, until she noticed black track marks in her mouth that looked like electrical burns.

She says Kenzie was sedated in hospital so doctors could pluck the spines from her tongue and the inside of her cheek.

Pavan says her daughter is back in high spirits and recovering well.

She identified the caterpillar as a silver-spotted tiger moth, which has venomous, stinking hairs that can cause a burning sensation or rash in sensitive people.