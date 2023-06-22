Baby Shark bath toy recalled in Canada

A battery operated Baby Shark bath toy has been recalled in Canada because the plastic fin may cause lacerations.

Health Canada issued a recall notice on Thursday for Zuru Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark over concerns the hard-plastic fin may cause lacerations should a child falls on the bath toy.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and dispose of the product appropriately," the national health agency said in the recall notice.

The toy, which looks like a small shark, is sold in three colours – yellow, blue and pink and when placed in water, the toy swims and sings a song.

More than 130,000 affected products were sold in Canada from May 2019 to April 2023, according to Health Canada. As of June 7, there have been no reports of injury as result of the hard plastic fin.