

CTVNews.ca Staff





A hospital in B.C. has launched an investigation after a 14-year-old boy died hours after being released from the facility.

Kyle Losse, a rising baseball star in Delta, B.C., suddenly collapsed while getting ready for bed on Sunday. He was rushed to the Delta Hospital where doctors told the Losse family their son was experiencing a reaction to a nicotine vaporizer.

“They made us feel that this was normal, especially when they released us,” Niki Losse, Kyle’s stepmother, told CTV Vancouver.

Hours after the family left the hospital, Losse’s condition got considerably worse, to the point where the family had to physically put his pants on for him.

Losse was once again rushed to hospital--this time the B.C. Children's Hospital--where a CT scan revealed the teen had brain damage.

“His entire brain is damaged,” said Brian Losse, Kyle’s father. “Not just one side or the centre or anything. The whole brain was damaged.”

The next day, the family took Kyle off life support. The Losses now want to know why their son was released from hospital with such a serious condition.

“We feel that more could have been done for our son that wasn't done and we just want to be able to find answers and have closure,” said Niki Losse.

A spokesperson for Fraser Health told CTV Vancouver they are already investigating the death to find out what went wrong.

“We are doing our own review as we would with any unexpected death and will stay in contact with the family as we do so," Fraser Health said in the statement.

In the meantime, the Losse family has started a GoFundMe page which the family says will be used to set up a foundation in Kyle’s honour. As of Saturday morning, the page has raised more than $15,000 in four days.

A celebration of life for the teen is scheduled for Sunday.

“The outpouring on Facebook has just been really overwhelming to us to see how many lives that he really impacted,” said Niki Losse.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Breanna Karstens-Smith