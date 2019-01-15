B.C.'s anesthesiologists say surgery wait list has grown faster than population
A male patient is prepped to have a cyst removed from his right knee at a hospital in Vancouver on Wednesday, August 31, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 2:48PM EST
VANCOUVER -- Anesthesiologists in British Columbia say the waiting list for medically necessary surgeries has grown to more than 85,000 patients.
The B.C. Anesthesiologists' Society says since 2002, surgical waiting lists have increased by about three times the growth rate of the provincial population.
The society says its research up to the end of the 2018 fiscal year shows about one-third of those who require surgery have been delayed longer than the benchmark limit.
CEO Dr. Roland Orfaly says the purpose of a discussion paper released Tuesday is to signal that anesthesiologists want to work with the government and other health-care providers to find solutions.
The society represents 400 specialist doctors who work at every major hospital in the province and care for about 300,000 surgical patients every year.
The Health Ministry was not immediately available to comment.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Canadians suffering severe complications after radial keratotomy eye surgeries
- Judge blocks Trump birth control coverage rules in 13 states
- Heavy smog, worsened by weather, raises alarm across Asia
- B.C.'s anesthesiologists say surgery wait list has grown faster than population
- 5 ways to boost your mental health this year