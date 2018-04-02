B.C. boy, 4, fighting for his life after developing rare blood poisoning
A four-year-old British Columbia boy is fighting for his life, just days after coming down with what appeared to be a flu that developed into a rare and potentially deadly blood infection. (Evan Shishakly/Facbeook)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 12:25PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 2, 2018 12:26PM EDT
VANCOUVER - A four-year-old British Columbia boy is fighting for his life, just days after coming down with what appeared to be a flu that developed into a rare and potentially deadly blood infection.
An online fundraising campaign for Evan Shishakly and his family says the boy became ill at his West Kelowna home on March 25 and he was airlifted to BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver the next day.
A spokeswoman for the family says Shishakly developed septicemia because of complications from the streptococcus bacteria.
Amberlee Ficociello says parts of the boy's body have turned black and he's facing the likely amputation of his right hand and loss of the finger tips of his left hand.
But she says the boy is making progress and his breathing tube was removed Sunday, although he remains in critical condition.
Other parts of Shishakly's body, including his nose and ears, were also affected by the illness, but Ficociello says his skin and limbs have responded well to treatment and he faces weeks in hospital.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Antacids, antibiotics for infants linked to later allergies
- Studies link legal marijuana with fewer opioid prescriptions
- One needle used for up to 30 people at Toronto health fair
- B.C. boy, 4, fighting for his life after developing rare blood poisoning
- Planning classes in sync with biological clocks could boost students' grades