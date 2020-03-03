TORONTO -- Avril Lavigne is among the latest musicians to postpone international tour dates in response to the growing number of novel coronavirus cases.

The Canadian pop singer posted a message to fans on social media saying she would no longer be touring Asia in April and May due to the outbreak of the virus known as COVID-19.

She says her band and crew are "completely bummed out" by the decision, but that she encourages everyone to take care of themselves in the meantime.

Lavinge added that she hopes to announce rescheduled shows soon.

The decision comes as other acts pull back on their touring plans.

Montreal rockers Wolf Parade told ticketholders it would be "globally irresponsible and potentially risky" to carry on with their European and U.K. tour, while U.S. bands Green Day and the National are among the other performers who've sidelined plans for overseas.