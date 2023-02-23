Avian flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia, officials say
An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu in the country's first known human H5N1 infection since 2014, health officials said.
Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, normally spreads in poultry and wasn't deemed a threat to people until a 1997 outbreak among visitors to live poultry markets in Hong Kong. Most human cases worldwide have involved direct contact with infected poultry, but concerns have arisen recently about infections in a variety of mammals and the possibility the virus could evolve to spread more easily between people.
The girl from the rural southeastern province of Prey Veng became ill Feb. 16 and was sent to be treated at hospital in the capital, Phnom Penh. She was diagnosed Wednesday after suffering a fever up to 39 Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) with coughing and throat pain and died shortly afterward, the Health Ministry said in a statement Wednesday night.
Health officials have taken samples from a dead wild bird at a conservation area near the girl's home, the ministry said in another statement Thursday. It said teams in the area would also warn residents about touching dead and sick birds.
Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bunheng warned that bird flu poses an especially high risk to children who may be feeding or collecting eggs from domesticated poultry, playing with the birds or cleaning their cages.
Symptoms of H5N1 infection are similar to that of other flus, including cough, aches and fever, and in serious cases, patients can develop life-threatening pneumonia.
Cambodia had 56 human cases of H5N1 from 2003 through 2014 and 37 of them were fatal, according to the World Health Organization.
Globally, about 870 human infections and 457 deaths have been reported to the WHO in 21 countries. But the pace has slowed, and there have been about 170 infections and 50 deaths in the last seven years.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier this month expressed concern about avian influenza infections in mammals including minks, otters, foxes and sea lions.
"H5N1 has spread widely in wild birds and poultry for 25 years, but the recent spillover to mammals needs to be monitored closely," he warned.
In January, a 9-year-old girl in Ecuador became the first reported case of human infection in Latin America and the Caribbean. She was treated with antiviral medicine.
Tedros said earlier this month that the WHO still assesses the risk from bird flu to humans as low.
"But we cannot assume that will remain the case, and we must prepare for any change in the status quo," he said. He advised for people not to touch dead or sick wild animals and for countries to strengthen their surveillance of settings where people and animals interact.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How one hospital in Lviv is fighting Ukraine's mental-health crisis
-
-
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Cruelty investigation launched into B.C. slaughterhouse after secret video obtained
An investigation is underway into a B.C. slaughterhouse over alleged animal cruelty, following the release of video obtained by a national animal advocacy group.
Loblaw posts $529M Q4 profit, revenue up nearly 10 per cent
Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $529 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose nearly 10 per cent compared with a year ago.
1.2M renters have yet to apply for the Canada Housing Benefit, and time is running out
Low-income renters in Canada have less than six weeks left to apply for the one-time $500 Canada Housing Benefit.
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
Ontario explores possibility of new, large-scale nuclear plants
Ontario is exploring the possibility of building new, large-scale nuclear plants in order to meet increasing demand for electricity and phase out natural gas generation.
Canadians couponing to save money on groceries
Canada’s food inflation rate is showing no signs of slowing down, and more people are turning to coupons to manage their grocery budgets.
Canada's trade with Russia has plummeted since its invasion of Ukraine
Canada's trade with Russia plummeted in the first 10 months after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, with Ottawa's economic measures barring the export of everything from forklifts to barbers' chairs.
Canadian grain storage arrived just in time for Ukrainian farmer
A Ukrainian farmer has received several grain storage sleeves from Canada through the UN Food and Agriculture Organization after the Russian invasion destabilized the country’s food supply.
Canada
-
Canada's trade with Russia has plummeted since its invasion of Ukraine
Canada's trade with Russia plummeted in the first 10 months after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, with Ottawa's economic measures barring the export of everything from forklifts to barbers' chairs.
-
Loblaw posts $529M Q4 profit, revenue up nearly 10 per cent
Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $529 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose nearly 10 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
Canadian grain storage arrived just in time for Ukrainian farmer
A Ukrainian farmer has received several grain storage sleeves from Canada through the UN Food and Agriculture Organization after the Russian invasion destabilized the country’s food supply.
-
Nunavut finance minister set to table budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year
Nunavut Finance Minister Lorne Kusugak is set to table the territory's budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year on Thursday.
-
Ontario explores possibility of new, large-scale nuclear plants
Ontario is exploring the possibility of building new, large-scale nuclear plants in order to meet increasing demand for electricity and phase out natural gas generation.
-
Cruelty investigation launched into B.C. slaughterhouse after secret video obtained
An investigation is underway into a B.C. slaughterhouse over alleged animal cruelty, following the release of video obtained by a national animal advocacy group.
World
-
Pentagon releases selfie taken by U.S. pilot showing the Chinese spy balloon in air
The U.S. Defence Department has released a selfie taken in the cockpit of a U2 spy plane, as an airman flew above the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military earlier this month.
-
Gaza rockets, Israeli strikes follow deadly West Bank raid
Palestinian militants in Gaza launched rockets at southern Israel and Israeli aircraft struck targets in the coastal enclave early Thursday after a gunbattle triggered by an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank killed 10 Palestinians.
-
More bodies found in China mine collapse, 48 remain missing
Rescuers with backhoes and bulldozers dug through tons of earth and rubble Thursday for 48 people missing after a landslide buried an open-pit mine in northern China. State broadcaster CCTV reported that the death toll in the disaster rose to five.
-
Trump lawyers blast election probe after grand juror speaks
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyers in Georgia are criticizing the Fulton County investigation into potential illegal election meddling after the foreperson of the special grand jury seated to help the probe went public this week.
-
French student allegedly stabbed teacher to death in front of others
A high school student has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a teacher to death in front of other students Wednesday in a classroom in southwestern France, officials and media reports said.
-
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Tajikistan
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China's far western Xinjiang region.
Politics
-
Liberals 'dragging their feet' on foreign interference, says defeated MP named as Chinese election target
A Conservative politician who says he was targeted by Chinese efforts to defeat Conservatives during the 2021 federal campaign is accusing the Liberal government of 'dragging their feet,' calling for more than 'talking points' when it comes to addressing foreign interference.
-
Trudeau knocks Poilievre's 'simplistic' call to close Roxham Road
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.
-
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
Health
-
Avian flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia, officials say
An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu in the country's first known human H5N1 infection since 2014, health officials said.
-
'So little information': Study finds significant absence of data on cancer in Black communities
A significant lack of research on cancer in Black communities in Canada is hurting the population, and data urgently needs to be collected in order to improve the health-care system and patient outcomes, according to a new study.
-
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
Sci-Tech
-
TikTok banned from EU Commission phones over cybersecurity
The European Union's executive branch said Thursday that it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure, reflecting widening worries from Western officials over the Chinese-owned video sharing app.
-
Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn
Astronomers have discovered what appear to be massive galaxies dating back to within 600 million years of the Big Bang, suggesting the early universe may have had a stellar fast-track that produced these "monsters."
-
Microsoft brings Bing chatbot to phones after curbing quirks
Microsoft is ready to take its new Bing chatbot mainstream -- less than a week after making major fixes to stop the artificially intelligent search engine from going off the rails.
Entertainment
-
Singers Molly Johnson, k.d. lang among laureates of GG Performing Arts Awards
Learning she'd been awarded Canada's highest honour in the performing arts elicited two extreme emotions from jazz singer and philanthropist Molly Johnson. On one hand, she says she was 'gobsmacked' and 'shocked' to be among those getting a Governor General's Performing Arts Award for lifetime artistic achievement.
-
R. Kelly to learn if he effectively gets 'life' sentence
A federal judge will sentence R. Kelly for his Chicago convictions of child pornography and enticement of minors for sex on Thursday, when the 56-year-old singer will learn if he must spend the rest of his life behind bars or if he will have some hope of getting out.
-
Weinstein faces a 2nd long sentence in L.A. rape conviction
Harvey Weinstein could see the long prison term he is already serving nearly doubled at his California sentencing, bringing the onetime movie magnate and lord of the Oscars to a new low after convictions for rape and sexual assault.
Business
-
Loblaw posts $529M Q4 profit, revenue up nearly 10 per cent
Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $529 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose nearly 10 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
Bombardier takes top spot for business jet production globally
Bombardier retained its position as the world's biggest business jet manufacturer in 2022, increasing its sales even as worries persisted around a possible economic slump.
-
U.S. futures rise ahead of jobless data, corporate earnings
Wall Street was headed toward gains when markets open Thursday ahead of the government's latest report on jobless claims and a another big batch of corporate earnings.
Lifestyle
-
'You got to bet on an idea': Canadian entrepreneur holding $250K funding competition for startups
A Canadian entrepreneur is giving back by holding a contest for $250,000 to help a startup turn their business idea into a reality.
-
Ontario company selling 'odd' or 'ugly' produce for huge discount launching in Toronto
An Ontario-based company that sells 'odd' or 'ugly' fruits and vegetables that don’t meet major grocery retailer’s strict aesthetic standards is launching in Toronto.
-
Sober for six years: One person's tips for sobriety and happiness
After six years of being sober, one advocate is sharing their tips on how to set boundaries and heal from within.
Sports
-
Canada trounces U.S. 5-0 for fourth straight win to claim Rivalry Series
Blayre Turnbull led all scorers with two goals as Canada used a four-goal second period to fuel a 5-0 win over the U.S. to claim the Rivalry Series.
-
Hockey Canada renews partnership with Sheldon Kennedy's Respect Group
Hockey Canada says it has renewed and expanded a partnership with Respect Group, an advocacy organization co-founded by former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy.
-
Alcaraz wins at Rio Open, eyes race with Djokovic for No.1
Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round of the Rio Open on Wednesday, with his mind already set for a year-long contest with Novak Djokovic for the No. 1 ranking.
Autos
-
Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
-
Opinion
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
-