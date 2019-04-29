Author Teva Harrison remembered for graphic memoir about cancer
Teva Harrison works on her graphic novel at her home in Toronto on Monday, April 25, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 12:30PM EDT
TORONTO - Online tributes are pouring in for author and artist Teva Harrison.
The Toronto-based writer touched readers with her poignant depictions of her journey with metastatic breast cancer in the acclaimed graphic memoir, "In-Between Days."
Her husband, David Leonard, tweeted that Harrison had died peacefully in her sleep over the weekend after suffering complications earlier this month.
After being diagnosed with incurable cancer at age 37, Harrison penned and illustrated a series of essays about her struggles confronting the disease.
"In-Between Days," published by House of Anansi Press, was shortlisted for the Governor General's Literary Award for non-fiction in 2016.
On Sunday, Leonard tweeted that Harrison was a "pure beating heart" who found joy in other people's kindness and the magic evident in everyday life.
