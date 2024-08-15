Australian weather presenter's panic attack on air sheds light on problem

An Australian weather presenter who suffered a panic attack on air is using the moment to spread awareness about the mental health problem.

Nate Byrne was describing the forecast for eastern Australia on ABC News Breakfast, a morning news show, when he abruptly ended his segment Tuesday morning.

"I'm actually going to need to stop for a second," he said, clutching his hands while appearing to maintain his composure on the outside. "Some of you may know that I occasionally get affected by some panic attacks and actually that's happening right now."

He then asked his colleague Lisa Millar to continue the show as he dealt with the panic attack.

A panic disorder results in a panic attack that happens frequently and unexpectedly, according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). When a panic attack strikes, a person suddenly feels intense fear or discomfort that peaks within minutes. Symptoms include sweating, trembling, feeling heart palpitations, having shortness of breath or feeling like choking. A panic attack is not considered a panic disorder if it is rare and expected to happen. A panic disorder is also a type of anxiety disorder.

Panic disorders can result in frequent and unexpected panic attacks. (Pexels)

'He's doing okay!'

Byrne's colleagues immediately offered their support.

"It's fantastic that he has been so open and transparent about it," Millar said, as the camera turned to her, noting Byrne had written about his panic attacks on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's website.

Millar, co-host of the public broadcaster's morning news program, noted that the audience appreciated Byrne sharing his experience about the disorder.

Byrne later returned on camera to join the co-hosts on the couch, apologizing if he scared anyone and highlighting what he experienced.

Co-host Michael Rowland shared video clips on his Instagram account later that day, saying the TV crew and audience had his back.

"Nate's open about his panic attacks — he's even written about them before — and he's doing okay!" Rowland wrote, joking that he hopes he didn't make matters worse by giving Byrne a bear hug off camera. "Thank you for all the supportive messages … (There have been so many. What a wonderful audience we have!)"

'Terrifying' account of panic attack

Byrne recounted the first time he had a panic attack on live TV in an article posted on the ABC website on Feb. 23, 2022.

"It was absolutely terrifying, and completely reshaped my understanding of mental health," he wrote. "As I stood there under the studio lights, talking to people having their morning coffee and wiping sleep from their eyes, my heart was racing, I was gasping for breath and sweat was pouring out of every pore as my brain screamed 'RUN!'"

His anxiety was triggered after jogging 40 metres to the ABC News Breakfast's weather wall, with the control room worried he would be late. But he made it on time.

Anxiety was never an issue before that moment, even when he was a naval officer on a warship or when he hosted his first globally televised live event in front of 12,000 people at a stadium, the meteorologist revealed.

He described how his body started tingling, his heart rate rose and he sweated heavily.

"As soon as the camera was off me, I dropped my on-air demeanour and doubled over, trying to catch my breath, light headed and confused about what was happening."

He had his second panic attack 15 minutes later. It was much worse and he couldn't breathe so the team skipped his segment.

Although he thought his career was over, he discovered his condition was manageable. His doctor identified that he had a panic attack and prescribed him a beta blocker to alleviate his body's reactions.

He stopped taking the beta blocker after his anxiety attacks weakened a few months later and he learned some coping strategies.

"Watching back the videos of me having a panic attack on live television have shown me that it's not always obvious what's going on from the outside — I look far more in control than I was feeling, though I can see the telltale signs of panic that others might miss," he wrote.

Biological and psychological factors or challenging life experiences can be behind panic attacks, according to CAMH. Relaxation training, medication, meditation, therapy and stress management are some types of treatments. Most experts say cognitive-behavioural therapy is the most effective form of treatment for panic disorders.

For those coping with panic attacks or anxiety disorders, CAMH recommends resources available to help them.