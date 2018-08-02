Australia law identifies once-secret sperm donors
Scientist Fabrice De Bond picks up a vial containing frozen donor sperm samples in a lab at Melbourne IVF in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 12:18AM EDT
MELBOURNE, Australia - For years, sperm and egg donors in the Australian state of Victoria were promised anonymity. Doctors assured them that any children created with their donations would never know who they were.
That all changed when Victoria passed a law giving the offspring of donors the legal right to know their donors' identities.
Victoria is only the second jurisdiction in the world to enact a law retroactively stripping away anonymity without the donor's consent.
The law took effect in 2017. For some families, it has brought unexpected joy. Others have been upended.
The law is a result of lobbying by children who were born to anonymous donors. Some wanted to know their donors so they could get their medical history. Others just wanted to complete the puzzle of their identity.
