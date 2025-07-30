ADVERTISEMENT

Health

‘You don’t want to go blind’: Mobile eye clinic reaches P.E.I. seniors

By Maria Sarrouh

Published

One P.E.I. optometrist decided to set up a mobile eye care clinic in order to take her services to seniors in long-term care home. Maria Sarrouh reports.


















