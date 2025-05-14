ADVERTISEMENT

Health

What to expect at RFK Jr.’s first U.S. Senate hearing as health secretary

By The Associated Press

Published

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during an event in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington on May 12, 2025. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.