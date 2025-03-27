Trump administration to cut vaccine support to developing countries: report

ILE - In this file photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, health officials prepare to vaccine residents of the Malawi village of Tomali, where young children become test subjects for the world's first vaccine against malaria. The World Health Organization recommended that the world’s first malaria vaccine be given to children across Africa, in a move officials hope will spur the stalled progress against efforts to curb the spread of the parasitic disease. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)