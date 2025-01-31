ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Canadians warned to stop using infant self-feeding devices

By Christl Dabu

Published

Health Canada is warning people to stop using infant self-feeding devices available on Walmart.ca, saying they pose risks of choking or breathing hazards to infants. (Health Canada recall website)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.