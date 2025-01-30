Health

A nurse in Uganda has died from the Ebola virus, in the first outbreak since 2022

By The Associated Press

Published

A medical worker disinfects a tent used for suspected Ebola victims inside the Ebola isolation center of Madudu Health Center III, in the village of Madudu, in the Mubende district of Uganda Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda, File) (Hajarah Nalwadda/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.