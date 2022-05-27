Argentina reports case of monkeypox; man travelled from Spain
Argentina reported a case of the monkeypox virus on Friday in a man who recently travelled to Spain. It also reported a suspected case of the rare virus in another person.
A man from the province of Buenos Aires has monkeypox, Argentina's health ministry said in a statement.
An official in the ministry earlier confirmed the positive case but said health authorities were waiting to finish sequencing the virus before making the official announcement.
It is the first time the presence of the virus has been confirmed in Latin America during this latest outbreak in countries around the world that are not usually known to have outbreaks.
The sequencing of the virus revealed a high degree of similarity with monkeypox from western Africa, as has been the case with the new infections around the world, Argentina's Health Ministry said.
Authorities have revealed little about the patient beyond saying he traveled to Spain from April 28 through May 16 and had symptoms compatible with monkeypox, including lesions and a fever, on Sunday.
The man is being treated for his symptoms. All of his close contacts are being monitored and none have presented any symptoms to date, the Health Ministry said.
Health authorities in Argentina also reported an additional suspected case of the virus in a resident of Spain who is currently visiting the province of Buenos Aires and has no ties to the first case.
The man presented lesions compatible with monkeypox on Thursday, a day after arriving in the country.
"The patient is in good general health, isolated and receiving symptomatic treatment," the Health Ministry added. None of his close contacts have yet to present any symptoms.
Nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have recently been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the disease, the World Health Organization said on Friday. But that looked to be an undercount.
Spain has emerged as an epicenter of this recent outbreak and health authorities confirmed on Friday there were 98 confirmed cases in the country. The United Kingdom has reported 106 confirmed cases while Portugal said Friday the number of people with monkeypox had increased to 74.
Cases have also been reported in the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, France and Italy, among others.
-----
Associated Press journalist Maria Cheng in London contributed.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Children called 911 as police waited outside classrooms, Texas official says
Nearly 20 officers were in a hallway outside of the classrooms at a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman, authorities said Friday.
Amid protests, NRA meets in Texas after school massacre
The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to "reflect on" -- and deflect any blame for -- the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
NEW | 'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
Johnny Depp's lawyers ask jury to give actor 'his life back'
Johnny Depp's lawyers asked a jury Friday 'to give Mr. Depp his life back' by finding that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, committed libel.
'I don't deserve this': Amber Heard responds to online hate
As Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard wound down, Heard took her final opportunity on the stand to comment on the hate and backlash she’s endured online during the trial.
Iran seizes 2 Greek tankers in Persian Gulf as tensions rise
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized two Greek oil tankers Friday in helicopter-launched raids in the Persian Gulf, officials said. The action appeared to be retaliation for Athens' assistance in the U.S. seizure of crude oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker this week in the Mediterranean Sea over violating Washington's crushing sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
Monkeypox in Canada: Act now to stop it, expert urges, before it's too late
With 26 cases of monkeypox now confirmed in Canada, health officials warn that number will likely grow in the coming days and weeks. However, one expert says the outbreak can be stopped if the country works quickly to get it under control.
Canada
-
Monkeypox in Canada: Act now to stop it, expert urges, before it's too late
With 26 cases of monkeypox now confirmed in Canada, health officials warn that number will likely grow in the coming days and weeks. However, one expert says the outbreak can be stopped if the country works quickly to get it under control.
-
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
NEW
NEW | More than 18 hours to find five N.S. mass shooting victims was 'deficient': lawyer
A lawyer for families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting says an 18-hour delay in finding five bodies of those killed by the shooter is a sign of "deficient" policing.
-
Wild video captures moment tornado touches down in Uxbridge, Ont.
New video has emerged showing the moment a tornado touched down in Uxbridge, Ont. over the weekend, ripping the roof off a local brewery.
-
Judge denies bail for protester charged in southern Alberta border blockade
A judge has denied bail for a man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade in southern Alberta.
-
Hydro Ottawa 'still set for the bulk of customers' to have power this evening
As of Friday morning, 33,000 Hydro Ottawa customers remain without power in all neighbourhoods of the city.
World
-
Fire that killed 11 newborn babies in Senegal hospital may have been started by short circuit, says minister
A hospital fire that killed 11 newborn babies in Senegal may have been caused by an electrical short circuit, the country's health minister said Thursday.
-
Al Jazeera says it will go to ICC over killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
The Al Jazeera news network says it will submit a case file to the International Criminal Court on the killing of reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead earlier this month during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.
-
3 more funerals for Buffalo victims in week of goodbyes
Three victims of the racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket will be laid to rest Friday, in a week filled with goodbyes for family and friends.
-
Iran seizes 2 Greek tankers in Persian Gulf as tensions rise
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized two Greek oil tankers Friday in helicopter-launched raids in the Persian Gulf, officials said. The action appeared to be retaliation for Athens' assistance in the U.S. seizure of crude oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker this week in the Mediterranean Sea over violating Washington's crushing sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
-
Children called 911 as police waited outside classrooms, Texas official says
Nearly 20 officers were in a hallway outside of the classrooms at a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman, authorities said Friday.
-
Building collapse death toll in southwest Iran rises to 24
Rescue teams at the site of a 10-story collapsed building in southwestern Iran pulled five more bodies from the rubble on Friday, bringing the death toll in the disaster to 24, Iranian state TV reported Friday.
Politics
-
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
-
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
Federal government posts $95.6 billion deficit for 2021-2022 fiscal year
The federal government posted a deficit of $95.6 billion for its 2021-22 fiscal year.
Health
-
Monkeypox cases near 200 in more than 20 countries: WHO
The World Health Organization says nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the unusual disease, but described the epidemic as 'containable' and proposed creating a stockpile to equitably share the limited vaccines and drugs available worldwide.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.
-
The next pandemic? Why monkeypox isn't the new COVID
Health experts say that the monkeypox virus isn’t likely to have a similar impact to SARS-CoV-2, mainly because it isn’t a new virus and doesn’t spread the same way.
Sci-Tech
-
Chile could be home to world's oldest tree, study suggests
A lush green forest in southern Chile might be home to the world's oldest tree after a new study found that an ancient alerce tree known as 'great grandfather' could be more than 5,000 years old.
-
Paris Hilton wants to be the 'Queen of the Metaverse'
Paris Hilton has recently embraced two buzzy but speculative trends in tech: the metaverse, a vision for an immersive virtual world that still does not exist; and non-fungible tokens, known as NFTs, which refer to pieces of digital content linked to the blockchain, the digital ledger system underpinning various cryptocurrencies.
-
Unique optical phenomena puts on colourful show in Maritime sky
Circumhorizontal arcs put on a colourful show in parts of the Maritimes Thursday.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Top Gun: Maverick' is a high-flying sequel with a need for speed
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'The Bob’s Burgers Movie' and 'The Middle Man.'
-
'I don't deserve this': Amber Heard responds to online hate
As Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard wound down, Heard took her final opportunity on the stand to comment on the hate and backlash she’s endured online during the trial.
-
Defence argues Hoggard treated women disrespectfully but is not 'sadistic serial rapist'
Defence lawyers told a Toronto jury Friday that Jacob Hoggard may have been cavalier and disrespectful towards women, but the Canadian musician is not a 'sadistic serial rapist.'
Business
-
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
Moscow pressed the West on Thursday to lift sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, seeking to shift the blame for a growing food crisis that has been worsened by Kyiv's inability to ship millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products due to the conflict.
-
'Negative trajectory' in consumer confidence shows Canadians increasingly anxious about economy
Dropping consumer confidence numbers show that Canadians are growing increasingly anxious about the direction of the economy, said Nanos Research pollster Nik Nanos.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also rise
Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading as gains in the energy and technology sectors helped lead the market higher, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.
Lifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian 'Chief Taste Consultant' in Beyond Meat campaign
Kim Kardashian is using her star power to promote Beyond Meat in a campaign that finds her with a a fancy new title - Chief Taste Consultant.
-
What you need to know about getting your first job
Getting your first job is an important life milestone for young people. Finance expert Robyn Thompson joined CTV's Your Morning to offer some how-to tips for new career-minded graduates entering the labour market for the first time.
-
Laverne Cox becomes first trans person honoured with Barbie doll
Mattel is honouring Laverne Cox with a Barbie doll in her likeness to celebrate the Emmy-winning actress and trans rights advocate’s 50th birthday.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada settles suit over alleged sexual assault involving world junior players
Hockey Canada and the Canadian Hockey League have reportedly settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team.
-
Oilers knock off Flames in OT to advance to Western Conference final
The Edmonton Oilers defeated their Alberta rival Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime in Game 5 of their second-round NHL playoff series Thursday night to advance to the Western Conference final.
-
Canadian gymnast alleges sexual, emotional abuse by coach
Former Canadian gymnast Abby Pearson Spadafora said on Thursday she had suffered years of abuse at the hands of Olympic coach Dave Brubaker and his wife Elizabeth and called for an independent investigation of the sport.
Autos
-
Edmunds compares Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Cadillac Escalade
Jeep has come out with a new three-row large SUV, the Grand Wagoneer. It dusts off a nameplate not used since the early 1990s and stands as the brand's most expensive and luxurious model.
-
Going green: IndyCar to use renewable fuel beginning in 2023
IndyCar will become the first North American racing series to use 100 per cent renewable fuel in its race cars.
-
Indy 500 drivers find crypto craze fuels needed sponsorship
At Indy, where culture is traditionally steeped in bricks more than bitcoin, the shift to cryptocurrency sponsorship may still be a curious concept to the almost 300,000 fans who will pack the track Sunday. But inside the paddock -- and locker rooms around the sports world - new forms of digital money help pay the bills and salaries for teams and athletes.