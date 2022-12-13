Are health-care wait times delaying your surgery? We want to hear from you

As Canadian hospitals face a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses, some facilities have decided to postpone or even cancel certain surgeries.

In British Columbia, a six-month-old boy had his heart surgery at BC Children’s Hospital cancelled in November due to a lack of resources. Meanwhile, in Quebec, another child’s kidney transplant surgery was recently postponed due to a high volume of patients admitted with viral infections.

Pediatric hospitals have been hit especially hard by the rise in sick patients. This has forced some facilities, such as the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, to put some surgical procedures on hold for the near future in order to “preserve critical care capacity.”

