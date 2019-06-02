

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





A Markham, Ont.-based company has recalled its Apricot Power brand apricot seeds and seed meal due to incorrect dosage information on the labelling that could lead to cyanide poisoning.

The products, produced by Ecoideas Innovations Inc., contain a natural compound called amygdalin, which has the potential to release cyanide when the kernels are ingested.

Small amounts of cyanide can be detoxified by the human body; however, the recall warns that incorrect dosage information on affected product packing could lead to excessive consumption which could lead to acute cyanide poisoning.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, symptoms of acute cyanide poisoning may include headache, dizziness, mental confusion, weakness, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, seizures and coma.

The health agency says no related illnesses have been reported as part of the recall, which was trigged by the company.

The recall includes 454 gram and 226 gram packages of Apricot Power branded bitter raw apricot seeds and apricot seed meal.