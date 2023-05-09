'An incredibly prevalent issue': Expert explains when to seek fertility help

A report by the World Health Organization shows around one in six adults (17. 5 per cent) worldwide experience infertility.

Published on April 4, the report categorizes infertility as a disease of either the male or female reproductive system after failing to achieve pregnancy after 12 months or more.

Although the topic has grown less stigmatized, one expert says the lack of knowledge about infertility and affordable care leaves many without solutions.

"This is an incredibly prevalent issue," Dr. Prati Sharma, associate physician at CReATe Fertility Centre in Toronto, told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday. "Access to care is a huge issue now and I think it's really been identified globally and in Canada."

There are clinics like the one Sharma works for that provide funding opportunities for people to access egg donation, surrogacy and sperm donation. Some employers offer benefits that cover fertility help, but Sharma says there are still people who cannot access affordable care.

There could be a number of reasons why conceiving is difficult, Sharma said. Dividing the topics into three parts – male, female and other factors – could help break down the potential issues, she said.

"When we talk about male factor infertility, we're looking at abnormalities in sperm production, sperm quality, count, motility shape of the sperm," Sharma said. "Female factor can have many arms. Typically it's advanced reproductive age, so women who are over 35, and particularly over 37 and 40, have what we call diminished ovarian reserve. Their quality and egg number declines with time, but truly diminished ovarian reserve can affect women of all ages."

In the "other" category, Sharma says factors like uterine abnormalities, pelvic scarring, endometriosis and hormonal issues can prevent some women from being pregnant.

"Sometimes infertility is unexplained," she said. "(About) 25 per cent of infertility has no cause identified and we just treat based on the technologies we have to assist in conceiving."

Sharma says those under the age of 35 should seek help after one year of trying to become pregnant. For people older than 35, she said six months is "enough" before asking for assistance.

"If there's any gynecologic issue – irregular periods, pelvic pain, family history of infertility or early menopause – do not hesitate in seeking treatment earlier," Sharma said. "Because the earlier the better. We can identify issues sooner and help you sooner."

To watch the full interview, click the video at the top of this article.