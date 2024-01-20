An ER doctor says you should think twice before letting your kids do these things

BREAKING Recovery effort now underway after vehicle crashes through ice on Keating Channel
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with head injuries, broken bones and deep cuts, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada and Children First Canada, and the majority of those injuries are preventable.
Pediatric medical experts and children's wellness organizations say there are some simple guidelines parents can follow to help keep their kids out of the emergency department.
Dr. April Kam is a pediatric emergency room physician and a member of the Canadian Paediatric Society’s Injury Prevention Committee.
Her organization maintains a set of guides to keeping kids safe at home and at play, including a list of some high-risk activities to avoid, or to follow important safety guidelines for.
Here are some hazardous activities Dr. Kam and the Canadian Paediatric Society (CPS) say they carry a heightened risk of injury of death for kids.
According to Kam, when children under five are bitten by animals, it's more likely to happen around the head and neck, due to their short stature. Puncture wounds in this area can be especially dangerous.
"They also tend not to be as conscious of the fear of the animal," Kam told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview.
For these reasons, the CPS says young kids should never be left alone around animals, even familiar ones, nor should they be allowed to sleep with pets.
"Accidents can happen when children tease pets or touch them in a way that makes them uncomfortable," reads an agency handout about pet safety.
According to the CPD, many non-powder firearms – such as BB and air guns – are almost as powerful as regular firearms.
When a non-powder firearm is fired, the pellets or BBs can break through the skin and cause serious damage inside the body. BB guns and air guns can cause severe eye injury and even death, the agency warns. For this reason, they should never be used as toys.
Kam said kids with trampoline-related injuries are a common sight in the pediatric emergency department.
"Where we see a lot of injuries is when there's more than one child on a trampoline at the same time, when you're doing tricks, like flips and somersaults, or when a young child is with a larger child, or adults jumping at the same time."
In fact, the CPS says trampoline injuries like cuts, bruises, broken bones, head injuries and spinal injuries are on the rise in Canada. They're also most common among children between five and 14 years old.
In this July 31, 2013, photo, Dr. Craig Cook, trauma director at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo, Utah, points a X-ray in the emergency room, showing a fracture which happened in a jump gym. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
The agency says home trampolines are unsafe, even with adult supervision, and that trampoline parks are even more hazardous. Kam can attest to this, too.
"(With) trampoline park injuries, the kids tend to be more likely to be admitted to hospital than with home trampolines," she said. Injuries sustained at trampoline parks often involve lower body sprains and fractures, and can even include open fractures and spinal cord injuries.
For these reasons, the Canadian Paediatric Society recommends that parents don't buy trampolines to use at home and consider the risks and dangers before letting kids attend an indoor trampoline park.
Kids should always wear an approved safety helmet for activities where there is a risk of a head injury, such as cycling, skiing, skating, rollerblading or sledding.
Every helmet should have an approved standards label, which certifies that the helmet design has been tested by the manufacturer to protect the head. You can find this label inside or on the helmet.
Some, like bike helmets, are single-impact helmets, which means once they've been in a hard fall, they must be replaced. This also means used bike helmets are not ideal, even if they are more affordable. However, Kam said a used helmet is still probably better than no helmet.
"Theoretically, if you fall once…you're meant to get a new one," Kam said. "So ideally, you're not using a used helmet. But is a used helmet better than no helmet? I mean, I would imagine, yes."
Helmets sold in Canada are certified by CSA Canadian Standards Association, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Snell or the American Society for Testing and Materials.
In Canada, nearly 34 per cent of ATV-related deaths are among children and youth under 16 years old, even though they represent a small portion of all ATV drivers or passengers, according to the CPS.
More than 33 per cent of serious injuries requiring hospitalization from ATV crashes are among children under 19 years old. Children under 16 years of old are more likely than adults to suffer a head injury or bone fracture in an ATV mishap.
For these reasons, Kam said she wouldn't allow her kids – who are 11 and 14 years old – to ride one. This is also consistent with the guidelines published by the CPS, which state children and youth younger than 16 years old should not operate ATVs.
"And kids under six shouldn't be a passenger," Kam added.
Drowning is one of the leading causes of injury-related death among children under five years old in Canada, reports the CPS. Many of these drownings occur in backyard pools without four-sided pool fencing and self-closing, self-latching safety gates, or in a context where supervising adults were distracted.
The agency says all children should be supervised by an adult when they are in or around water and should never be left alone in a pool or bathtub, even briefly. It's not enough just to have other children around, as they may not recognize the signs of drowning or react quickly enough to get help immediately.
Although this rule isn't likely to be popular among pre-teens, the CPS says children under 13 are safest in the back seat. In fact, many provinces legally require kids to be at least 13 before they can sit in the front seat. According to KidsHealth.org, laws like these exist to protect kids from airbag-related injuries.
"My oldest just recently is able to sit in the front seat," Kam said, “and they always make fun of having a (pediatric) emergency doc as a mother."
When a child aged 13 or older does sit in the front seat, Transportation Canada says the seat should be moved as far back as possible while leaving enough room for a rear passenger, and that the child should sit up straight against the seat at all times.
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
As the United States election cycle goes into full swing ahead of a pivotal election later this year, federal Liberals north of the border have been increasingly comparing Canadian Conservatives to Trump Republicans.
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
A Canadian delegation of parliamentarians and advocates is returning from a fact-finding mission in the West Bank with a better understanding of the plight of Palestinians living under occupation and the rising tensions with Israelis as the war on Hamas wages on beyond 100 days.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City 'incompetent' on social media, Valerie Plante said Friday.
Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza protested Saturday outside the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing frustration over his government's seeming lack of progress in getting the more than 100 captives released as the war in Gaza drags on.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was worried by the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House, branding Trump's claim that he could stop Ukraine's war with Russia in 24 hours as 'very dangerous.'
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
Ottawa is looking at another weekend without skating on the Rideau Canal, even with below-normal winter temperatures on the horizon for the weekend.
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
The new substance use policy replaces a 2018 one that required front-line officers and many other employees in 'safety-sensitive' positions to refrain from recreational cannabis use for four weeks before duty.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was worried by the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House, branding Trump's claim that he could stop Ukraine's war with Russia in 24 hours as 'very dangerous.'
Between 10,000 and 15,000 people were killed in one city in Sudan's West Darfur region last year in ethnic violence by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and allied Arab militia, according to a United Nations report seen by Reuters on Friday.
Sitting with arms folded, an incredulous Trump complained to the state lawyer questioning him that he was being forced to 'justify myself to you' after decades of success building a real estate empire that’s now threatened by the court case.
Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza protested Saturday outside the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing frustration over his government's seeming lack of progress in getting the more than 100 captives released as the war in Gaza drags on.
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
A French court convicted three police officers of 'voluntary violence' towards a youth worker in a Paris suburb who suffered serious injuries to his rectum after being assaulted with a police baton during an identity check seven years ago.
As the United States election cycle goes into full swing ahead of a pivotal election later this year, federal Liberals north of the border have been increasingly comparing Canadian Conservatives to Trump Republicans.
A Canadian delegation of parliamentarians and advocates is returning from a fact-finding mission in the West Bank with a better understanding of the plight of Palestinians living under occupation and the rising tensions with Israelis as the war on Hamas wages on beyond 100 days.
The new substance use policy replaces a 2018 one that required front-line officers and many other employees in 'safety-sensitive' positions to refrain from recreational cannabis use for four weeks before duty.
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
Despite widespread regulatory changes implemented to protect sharks, a recent study suggests that the rate of global shark fishing mortality has increased in recent years. The study's lead author says shark conservation efforts need to be made 'more comprehensively.'
New theoretical research is uncovering why certain species have shrunk over time.
After Japanese author Rie Kudan won one of the country’s most prestigious literary awards, she admitted she’d had help from an unusual source — ChatGPT.
An iconic musician who has taken the stage as part of Rage Against the Machine and Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band is set to bring an exhibition to a Winnipeg museum.
Malia Obama debuted her short film 'The Heart' at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Thursday, appearing on the festival red carpet to herald the project.
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Some Canadians who have turned to high-interest loans due to not qualifying for traditional credit could lose access to them as the government prepares to pass new laws targeting predatory lenders, according to the Canadian Lenders Association.
The Russian group was able to access 'a very small percentage' of Microsoft corporate email accounts, including members of its senior leadership team and employees in its cybersecurity, legal, and other functions, said Microsoft.
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
You'll find something a little unusual in one Guelph, Ont. mall – a mushroom and microgreen farm.
A pair of eastern Ontario residents are riding the New Year on a high note after becoming $1 million richer.
Long-track speedskater Connor Howe won gold in the men's 1,500 metres on Friday on a three-medal day for Canada at the ISU Four Continents Championships. Howe, from Canmore, Alta., finished first in one minute 43.19 seconds.
Canada's Elliot Vaillancourt won silver Friday at the FIS freestyle moguls World Cup. Vaillancourt, from Drummondville, Que., finished in second place with a score of 82.37 points, just behind Sweden's Walter Wallberg (84.92).
One of two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in connection with the death of a fan at a New England Patriots game pleaded not guilty Friday.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.