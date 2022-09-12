Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll

A nurse checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Centre in Los Angeles, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) A nurse checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Centre in Los Angeles, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen hailed in service as a 'constant in all our lives'

As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'

King Charles III, the Princess Royal, and the Duke of York walk behind the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday Sept. 12, 2022.  (Phil Noble/pool photo via AP)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social