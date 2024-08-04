Alta. surgeon performs Canada's first robot-assisted kidney transplant

A surgeon in Alberta has performed Canada's first robot-assisted kidney transplant. For one family, this means not only more time together, but a match that lasts a lifetime.

After surviving COVID-19 two years ago, Carmen Newchuck still wasn’t fully recovered. She went to the hospital with chest and leg pains and discovered she was in full kidney failure.

"If I didn’t come in on that Monday on June 20th, I wouldn’t have been here the Wednesday," said Newchuck.

She was suffering from a genetic condition -- thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA).

"That’s basically a form of anemia. It attacks the blood cells and causes kidney damage," said Newchuck.

A life saving donor would have to be found not only matching with her blood type, but also the tissues and cells. As it turned out, she already knew her perfect match -- her husband.

"Long shot, but it came through. It was nice to be able to do this for each other and not have to involve anyone else and have them make a sacrifice," said Ernie Peters, Newchuck's husband and kidney donor.

Dr. Max Levine is a kidney transplant surgeon at the University of Alberta Hospital. (CTV News)

Newchuck said Dr. Max Levine, a kidney transplant surgeon at the University of Alberta Hospital, reached out to her offering a robotics surgery that’s used in other operations, but hadn't been tried before in a kidney transplant.

He said it offers faster recoveries, smaller incisions and lower risk of complications with the wound.

"With robotic assisted surgery, you are able to do all that surgery inside with a camera without making a large opening externally to get all instruments in," said Levine.

Typically, an incision for a transplant could be between 15 and 30 centimetres long, while the robotic surgery makes about five two-and-a-half centimetre cuts.

"You know, there's days that I feel like I haven't even had surgery other than the side effects from the anti-rejection medication,” said Newchuck.

It’s been six weeks since her surgery, and said it's worth it.

"Thanks to my husband, I have a healthy kidney," she said

Levine said she is recovering faster than expected, adding he’s looking to do more procedures to show the promise of this new technology.