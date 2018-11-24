

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





An Indigenous community in southern Alberta has issued a public warning after a rash of opioid-related overdoses.

The Blood Tribe Administration issued the warning on social media on Friday morning after the community was hit with 22 overdoses in a 48-hour span earlier in the week. One of the overdoses was fatal.

The administration believes carfentanil, which is roughly 100 times stronger than fentanyl, is to blame for the recent spike.

“We are concerned about the well-being of our tribal members and issue this warning again in hopes of preventing deaths,” the community wrote in the statement. “We have been informed that more overdoses have occurred in recent days and the alert is not being taken seriously.”

Kyle Melting Tallow, chief of the Blood Tribe Police Service, said officers are working around the clock and coming in on their days off to help out with the cause.

“This has an impact on many families who’ve had to deal with their loved ones dying, or even ending up in the hospital,” he told CTV News Channel on Saturday. “This also has an effect on our first responders, including our EMS and fire departments, as they’re responding to these calls in increasing numbers.”

Blood Tribe Emergency Services says it receives 25 to 30 opioid-related calls each month in the community of just less than 13,000 people, but has already seen 39 overdoses this month.

Melting Tallow says officers have stepped up their policing efforts against traffickers, while educating the public about the dangers of opioids and focusing on harm reduction.

He added the community is also considering building a safe consumption area and a withdrawal management site in the future.

With files from The Canadian Press