Allergan expands recall of Biocell textured breast implants following Canadian ban
In November, Health Canada issued an alert about BIA-ALCL, noting it occurs more frequently with implants with textured surfaces compared to those with smooth surfaces. (CTV News)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 9:48AM EDT
TORONTO -- Allergan PLC says it's voluntarily recalling Biocell textured breast implants and tissue expanders worldwide, a move that follows Canada's suspension of the product's licences due to potential risks from cancer.
The international pharmaceutical company says in a press release from Dublin, Ireland that it's issuing the recall as a precaution following recently updated safety information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
However, Health Canada announced in May that it had suspended the licences for Biocell macro-textured breast implants after completing a safety review that was launched two years ago.
The Canadian agency said at the time that it had been notified of 22 confirmed Canadian cases of breast-implant-associated lymphoma involving Allergan's Biocell breast textured implants, but no cases with smooth implants.
Allergan told Health Canada at the time it would voluntarily recall unused Biocell devices from the Canadian market.
The company now says healthcare providers worldwide should immediately stop using Biocell saline-filled and silicone-filled textured breast implants and tissue expanders, and unused devices are being recalled from all markets.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Hospital 'black boxes' begin providing data that will help reduce distractions, errors in operating room
- Ebola vaccine's promise undermined by deep distrust in Congo
- Family of baby boy with ultra-rare disease aims to raise $3M for gene therapy
- 'Alarming' surge in young adults, women visiting the ER due to alcohol: Ontario study
- Ont. researchers hope to create pain relievers from potent cannabis 'flavonoids'