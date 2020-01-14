TORONTO -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Alkanater-brand Tahina, also known as tahini, due to possible salmonella contamination.

The affected product was sold in Ontario and Quebec, but may have been distributed to other provinces as well. The recall impacts the 454-gram containers with an expiration date of August 20, 2020.

While there have been no reported illnesses from the product, the agency said any recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they bought it.

Ingesting salmonella can lead to fever, vomiting, nausea and diarrhea.