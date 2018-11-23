

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Alberta's health minister says the province is expanding the ability of nurses to prescribe drugs and order X-rays.

Sarah Hoffman says the government will bring in new rules that will allow registered nurses and nurse practitioners to prescribe drugs in travel clinics, as part of sexually transmitted infection programs and at workplace health and safety clinics.

Registered nurses will not be allowed to prescribe controlled drugs and substances.

Hoffman says nurse practitioners will also be able to set bone fractures.

Dennie Hycha, president of the College and Association of Registered Nurses of Alberta, calls the changes a milestone for registered nursing.

Hycha says the changes mean people will have better access to medication and tests when they need them.